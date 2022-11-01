BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We will continue to enjoy pleasantly warm conditions through the remainder of the afternoon, with dry weather overnight. We could see more patchy fog in the morning, as temperatures tumble into the 50s. Tomorrow will be another dry day and unseasonably warm, with highs nearing 80º. We will have a southeast breeze returning at 5 to 10 mph. Mild and breezy during the evening for High School Football, with temperatures tumbling into the 60s.

