WABASH, IN– Parkview Wabash Hospital will host a Check-Up Day on Saturday,. Nov. 5, to enable people who need common lab tests to obtain them at reduced cost. “Keeping an eye on health indicators such as cholesterol, A1C, and liver and kidney function is especially important for those who need to manage chronic health conditions,” said Debra Potempa, president, Parkview Wabash Hospital. “Check-Up Day offers a great opportunity to get those needed lab tests done quickly and conveniently.”

WABASH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO