Phyllis Jean Meyer
Phyllis Jean Meyer, 97, of North Manchester, Indiana, formerly of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 10:05 pm, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1925, in Miami County, Indiana, to Loren and Vera (Hiner) Carpenter. Phyllis Jean was a 1945 graduate of Lagro...
2022 Wabash County YMCA Holiday Benefit Silent Auction
WABASH, IN – The Wabash County YMCA is excited to announce details on the Holiday Benefit Silent Auction. The Wabash County YMCA proudly announces our 4th Annual Holiday Benefit Silent Auction benefiting the YMCA’s financial assistance program. As the YMCA addresses community issues such as food insecurity or obesity, your support will ensure our community has the resources for a healthy future.
Parkview Wabash Hospital hosts Check-Up Day
WABASH, IN– Parkview Wabash Hospital will host a Check-Up Day on Saturday,. Nov. 5, to enable people who need common lab tests to obtain them at reduced cost. “Keeping an eye on health indicators such as cholesterol, A1C, and liver and kidney function is especially important for those who need to manage chronic health conditions,” said Debra Potempa, president, Parkview Wabash Hospital. “Check-Up Day offers a great opportunity to get those needed lab tests done quickly and conveniently.”
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment receives grant from Huntington County Community Foundation
WABASH, IN- Representatives of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment received a $2,500 grant awarded by the Huntington County Community Foundation in support of Honeywell Arts In Education opportunities provided to students in Huntington County. Funding for the grant was provided by the Hiner Family Fund, with additional support from the Groff-Eberhart Community Fund.
Peru PD announces “Blankets & Bears” for 2022
PERU, IN- Starting today, the Peru Police Department will once again begin accepting new blankets and stuffed animals for the 2022 holiday season. Due to the tremendous amount of donations received last year, they are NOT in need of gently used items this year. PPD will accept NEW donations for...
Jingle Jubilee event to kick off holiday cheer in Downtown Wabash
WABASH, IN —Jingle Jubilee is returning to Downtown Wabash in 2022 as the district’s decades-old tradition on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-9 p.m. The holiday kick-off event is free and open to families and people of all ages, inspiring cheerful hometown holiday spirit. Guests are invited to enjoy downtown shopping, holiday lights, hot cocoa, live reindeer, Santa and so much more. Jingle Jubilee is provided by Downtown Wabash, Inc.
