Virtual care visits have skyrocketed and it’s not hard to see why. Not only do they help to control the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases but seeing your doctor from the comfort of your own home is convenient and saves precious time. Scripps has seen a boom in virtual visits for both primary care and specialty care, and for Scripps HealthExpress services. Throughout the Scripps system, 16 to 18 percent of all visits are now conducted virtually, and in some specialties, such as endocrinology, where patients require frequent check-ins, that number can jump to as high as 75 percent. Click here to learn more about the virtual care options available at Scripps.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO