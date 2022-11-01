Read full article on original website
10 Things To Do This in San Diego Nov. 3-6
Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters' Chef's Table Event. One of La Jolla Shores’ best neighborhood restaurants Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters will be hosting their inaugural Chef’s Table event this Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. The event will be led by executive chef Marty Fay joined by SAMsARA Wine Company’s head winemaker Matt Brady presenting a six-course tasting menu with wines to pair. Tickets are $250 and can be found here. | 2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla Shores.
FIRST LOOK: Temaki Bar
Chef JoJo Ruiz has become one of the city’s most celebrated names in sustainable seafood, and his long-awaited new handroll concept in Encinitas is finally open. Temaki Bar is a Clique Hospitality thing, the same group who brought local concepts like Lionfish and Serea. Walk through Temaki’s front doors,...
Private Dining Guide
Being with family doesn’t always have to mean being at home. Not every kitchen can handle the whole clan, and sometimes the occasion calls for going out. These private rooms and dining services are ready to treat you like family and provide food every bit as good as your own holiday fare— without the stacks of dishes at the end.
7 Places to Drink During San Diego Beer Week
The 14th annual San Diego Beer Week kicks off November 4, 2022, bringing brewery bacchanalia across the county for 10 beer-soaked days. The festivities begin with a virtual kick-off toast at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 4—a tradition that originated in 2018 and came in especially handy during Covid-19.
Winter Escapes
Though it may be the off-season, many destinations are still ready to open their doors and cater to your every whim (plus, winter travel tends to be lower in costs and less touristy). Use this opportunity to make this winter one to remember, whether that means sipping a margarita on a sun-soaked beach, hitting freshly powdered slopes, finding your bliss in a luxury resort, or living it up in Las Vegas.
Styling San Diego
Generations of beauty know-how have helped shape Chelsea Adair. Her great-grandmother, Phyllis Adair, opened one of California’s first beauty schools in Redlands in 1929. Her granny Maxine helmed the town’s bustling salon, and her single mom crushed it as a six-figure nail stylist in San Diego. So it’s no surprise that Adair owns one of North County’s finest places to get styled — Salon Adair.
The Hidden Tennis Club In The Middle Of The Desert
Take the vogue of Palm Springs, add it to the Instagrammability of Joshua Tree, slash the size of the crowds—and prices—and what’s left is The Courts. The four court tennis club in the heart of Anza Borrego Desert State Park isn’t just for hitting some balls around, although there’s ample space to do so across the five-acre sprawl.
Virtual Care is Here to Stay
Virtual care visits have skyrocketed and it’s not hard to see why. Not only do they help to control the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases but seeing your doctor from the comfort of your own home is convenient and saves precious time. Scripps has seen a boom in virtual visits for both primary care and specialty care, and for Scripps HealthExpress services. Throughout the Scripps system, 16 to 18 percent of all visits are now conducted virtually, and in some specialties, such as endocrinology, where patients require frequent check-ins, that number can jump to as high as 75 percent. Click here to learn more about the virtual care options available at Scripps.
