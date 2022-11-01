One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO