Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking

One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
The best news for the Vols with the College Football Playoff rankings has nothing to do with being ranked No. 1

The Tennessee Vols are ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is only the ninth team to be ranked No. 1 since the playoff started in 2014. Two years ago, the Vols were a 3-7 team and they were going through a recruiting investigation. Now they’re the No. 1 team in the country. It’s almost impossible to believe.
8 North Alabama players, 3 coaches named to All-Star North football team

Eight players and three coaches from North Alabama teams have been selected to participate in the 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game. The game will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, announced the two 37-member squads Tuesday.
