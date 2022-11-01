Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams
The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Alabama Football: What CFB Playoff committee should and will do tonight
Knowing the only path to the Playoffs for Alabama Football is to win out, Crimson Tide fans are not anxious about the first Selection Committee ranking. When the release occurs Tuesday night, Alabama will be close enough to the top for now. There being little drama about the Alabama Crimson...
Clemson, LSU are biggest surprises in College Football Playoff Rankings
The first College Football Playoff Rankings were released for the 2022 season and here are the three biggest surprises. You never know what to expect from the College Football Playoff Rankings and in the first batch released by the selection committee on Tuesday night, there were certainly some surprises. Most...
How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking
One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
atozsports.com
The best news for the Vols with the College Football Playoff rankings has nothing to do with being ranked No. 1
The Tennessee Vols are ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is only the ninth team to be ranked No. 1 since the playoff started in 2014. Two years ago, the Vols were a 3-7 team and they were going through a recruiting investigation. Now they’re the No. 1 team in the country. It’s almost impossible to believe.
WAAY-TV
8 North Alabama players, 3 coaches named to All-Star North football team
Eight players and three coaches from North Alabama teams have been selected to participate in the 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game. The game will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, announced the two 37-member squads Tuesday.
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
Comments / 0