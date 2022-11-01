Read full article on original website
Bryce Mitchell plans to confront Sean O’Malley after ‘inbred’ insult
Sticks and stones, and all that. Unbeaten UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell plans on making Sean O’Malley eat his words after the number one bantamweight contender suggested that Mitchell is ‘inbred’ — words which came after Mitchell had picked Petr Yan to win the recent UFC 280 scrap against O’Malley in Abu Dhabi.
Watch: Free Fight — Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Win or lose, it’s rare to see Michael Chandler in a boring fight. Chandler scored the biggest win of his UFC career last time out in May when he landed a sensational front kick KO on 155-pound veteran Tony Ferguson in a fight in which the former Bellator world champion overcame a tough start to stamp his authority (quite literally) on the longtime top-ranked ‘El Cucuy’.
