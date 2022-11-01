CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.

CHICO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO