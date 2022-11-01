Read full article on original website
Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
All public roads in Paradise to be paved by 2025
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise has released a map of when public roads will be paved. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Town of Paradise said all public roads will be paved by 2025. It said after completing coordination with utility companies for undergrounding and repairs, it...
City removes 41 tons of trash from Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following clean-up efforts at Windchime Park, city officials said their teams removed up to 41 tons of trash from the area. The cleanup began on Thurs., Oct. 27. In the end, the city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews removed a total of 285 cubic yards of trash weighing 82,000 lbs.
Events commemorating four years since the Camp Fire to be held in Paradise
It’s been nearly four years since the Camp Fire swept through Paradise and its surrounding communities on November 8, 2018. This Saturday, people will be gathering in the town to commemorate the Camp Fire. Here are some of the commemorative events being held this weekend:. Saturday, November 5. When:...
Investigations into antisemitic vandalisms in Chico continue
Police are continuing to investigate the antisemitic vandalism outside the Congregation Beth Israel. They also opened an investigation into the vandalism of a mural. Investigations into antisemitic vandalisms in Chico continue. Police are continuing to investigate the antisemitic vandalism outside the Congregation Beth Israel. They also opened an investigation into...
Person injured in Berry Creek motorhome fire
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A person was injured in a motorhome fire in Berry Creek on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the person was assessed by medics at the scene for non-life threatening burns. The motorhome was destroyed in the fire off Raccoon Road. CAL FIRE...
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 28: Strange visitors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 28. October 28. Outta gas.
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
Tortoise Acres Farm & Sanctuary taking donations to build new fence after Peter Fire
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Peter Fire tore apart the Tortoise Acres Farm & Sanctuary Rescue, but things are looking a bit better out there. In a video uploaded yesterday by the rescue's Facebook, they are showing off an all-new perimeter fencing that is designed to sustain a fire. They...
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Man arrested for hate crimes and vandalism at Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have arrested a man they say vandalized a mural dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico. According to police, the mural and the synagogue were vandalized on Nov. 2 and 3. Working with the Butte County Probation...
Stolen vehicle, agriculture sweeper found in Gridley burglary investigation, parolee arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man on parole was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Girdley area, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Haywood Thursday evening near Richvale. Deputies said during his arrest, they recovered property from a residential burglary....
Phone and internet outage in two counties attributed to wire theft, officials say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of […]
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
Willows man injured in Glenn County shooting has died
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Glenn County has died, according to deputies. Deputies identified the man as 46-year-old Ramiro Licea Martinez from Willows. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to County Road 60 and County Road 99W, south...
Yuba City 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward in Yuba City on Wednesday, officials said. The hit-and-run happened around 12:25 p.m. on C Street, the Yuba City Police Department said on Thursday. Officers received a call of a victim lying in the roadway after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries
GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
