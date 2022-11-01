A researcher was defeated by an artificial intelligence computer program, when both were asked to predict protein sequences that would combine most successfully. Vikas Nanda, a researcher at the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine (CABM) at Rutgers in the U.S. has been studying the format of proteins for over 20 years and is knowledgeable on the matter. He often examined how distinctive patterns of amino acids that create proteins determine whether they become anything, such as hemoglobin or collagen. He often thought about the reasoning behind why certain proteins gather to form more distinctive compounds. His expertise is in self-assembly of proteins that clump together and self-assemble into different structures.

