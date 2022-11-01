Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Phys.org
In the latest human vs. machine match, artificial intelligence wins by a hair
Vikas Nanda has spent more than two decades studying the intricacies of proteins, the highly complex substances present in all living organisms. The Rutgers scientist has long contemplated how the unique patterns of amino acids that comprise proteins determine whether they become anything from hemoglobin to collagen, as well as the subsequent, mysterious step of self-assembly where only certain proteins clump together to form even more complex substances.
coinchapter.com
ALN Foundation introduces Quantum Computing that evolves blockchain technology.
ALN Foundation is a newly established crypto platform working towards the quantum computer. In the latest development, the company has expanded its services by introducing new features of Quantum Computing. Quantum computers by the ALN Foundation are unique machines designed to perform specific calculations significantly faster than everyday computers –...
techaiapp.com
A team of educators and computer scientists take on AI
Soon enough, AI competency will be an essential workforce skill. A group of computer scientists and learning science experts are considering what a foundational introduction to AI might look like for middle school and high school students. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and a branch of AI called machine...
freightwaves.com
Transflo’s new app automates back-office processes
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renee Krug talks about her logistics experience, Six Sigma, process improvement and the system that Transflo is using. DETAILS:...
daystech.org
Protech Launches AI Calibration Technology at SEMA 2022
Nov. 3, 2022—Protech Automotive Solutions has introduced the launch of its new synthetic intelligence ADAS calibration resolution on the 2022 SEMA Show, in accordance with a press launch. The ADAS ID3 resolution makes use of AI to establish any repairs wanted for superior driver help methods to fulfill OEM...
AI narrowly wins in a test of knowledge about self-assembly
A researcher was defeated by an artificial intelligence computer program, when both were asked to predict protein sequences that would combine most successfully. Vikas Nanda, a researcher at the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine (CABM) at Rutgers in the U.S. has been studying the format of proteins for over 20 years and is knowledgeable on the matter. He often examined how distinctive patterns of amino acids that create proteins determine whether they become anything, such as hemoglobin or collagen. He often thought about the reasoning behind why certain proteins gather to form more distinctive compounds. His expertise is in self-assembly of proteins that clump together and self-assemble into different structures.
TechCrunch
George Hotz, aka ‘geohot,’ is leaving Comma.ai for a lofty AI project
Now, Hotz says he is taking “some time away” from the driver assistance system startup that promises to bring Tesla Autopilot-like functionality to your car. Although, he will remain its sole board member and president. Hotz hasn’t been involved in the much of the day-to-day leaderships task for...
thefastmode.com
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
TechCrunch
Web3 infrastructure startup Tenderly takes on Infura, Alchemy with new node offering
The offering builds on the company’s observability stack, which it says indexes over nine billion transactions across more than 20 blockchain networks. While many blockchain and crypto companies have struggled to grow amid unfavorable market conditions, infrastructure providers such as Tenderly have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds, buoyed by the trend of steady developer interest in building web3 products.
daystech.org
UTSA Academy of Distinguished Researchers inducts AI thought leader | UTSA Today | UTSA
Akopian and Kudithipudi labored collectively to ascertain a analysis collaboration with the United States Army Research Laboratory and submitted a National Science Foundation AI Institute proposal. During the course of those discussions, Akopian has been impressed by Kudithipudi’s grasp on the speculation of neuroscience, computational modeling, neuromorphic engineering and the physics of rising units, and AI fashions that give her a singular strategic benefit as a researcher on this discipline.
geekwire.com
LeadScorz, which uses AI to analyze sales leads, lands $5.6M
LeadScorz, an AI-based marketing tool that analyzes digital sales leads, landed $5.6 million in a Series A round to fuel growth and boost hiring. Veteran entrepreneur Pat Murphy launched the company in 2018. The Seattle startup features a patent-pending tech component that “grades” incoming sales leads from web pages and phone calls using criteria such as geography or other demographics. The company’s software integrates with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
blockchainmagazine.net
Seven Metaverse Technologies For The Year 2022
The Metaverse will transform the way we interact. The technology of the present day enhances the Metaverse experience. This article provides an overview of seven Metaverse technologies. Earlier concepts that seemed fictitious or hypothetical without blockchain technology would not exist. Who would have thought you could make millions by selling digital music or art or using smart contracts to verify, control, or carry out an agreement without human help? Having a fully operating economy in a virtual world and interacting with virtual goods may seem like science fiction, but they are becoming a reality. Who had known this a decade ago? Blockchain alters the digital environment. Internet users have several opportunities. From static Web sites to Web2 experiences, the possibilities are almost limitless.
We're Not Using AI to Its Fullest Human Potential
Despite remarkable advances in AI, it is not yet making major scientific breakthroughs. That's because we need to change our approach
ZDNet
Problem scaling AI? MIT proposes sub-photon optical deep learning at the edge
One of the most pressing concerns for the industrial application of artificial intelligence is how to run the programs on small computing devices that have very little processing power, very little memory, and possibly a limit in terms of energy available, in the case of batteries. Innovation. The so-called edge...
aiexpress.io
Computer vision brings intelligence to retail tech
From entry to exit, the common time a client spends in a grocery retailer is about 41 minutes for one journey. However when checkout traces are lengthy and consumers spend time scouring cabinets for out-of-stock gadgets, that journey rapidly will get for much longer. Neither customers, who might rapidly lose persistence — nor retailers, who’re already coping with post-pandemic staffing shortages, provide chain disruptions and lowered foot site visitors, need that.
NEWSBTC
ZoidPay Announces the Launch of ZETA, the First On-Demand Metaverse
Press Release: ZoidPay, the leading provider of go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 Financial Services, has announced the launch of ZETA, the first on-demand Metaverse. 1st Nov 2022, Bucharest, Romania — As part of its commitment to democratize access to the next generation of Web...
geekwire.com
Flickr CEO, Intuit CTO invest in new cloud infrastructure startup led by ex-AWS engineers
Seattle-area startup Momento came out of stealth mode Wednesday, announcing a $15 million seed round led by Bain Capital that will help the year-old company grow its “serverless cache” software product. Momento co-founders Khawaja Shams and Daniela Miao previously worked at Amazon Web Services, where they helped scale...
Former YASA CEO Chris Harris to Lead Electric Aerospace Powertrain Company Evolito as It Accelerates the Commercialisation of Electric Flight
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Evolito Limited, a privately-owned company developing and manufacturing electric motors and powertrains for aerospace applications, has today announced former YASA CEO, Dr. Chris Harris, is joining the company as CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005142/en/ A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito’s electric propulsion unit. Image credit: Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Galileo looks to improve unstructured data for machine learning (ML), raises $18M
Machine Studying (ML) requires information on which to coach and iterate. Making use of knowledge for ML additionally requires a fundamental understanding of what’s within the coaching information, which isn’t at all times a simple downside to resolve. Notably, there’s a actual problem with unstructured information, which by...
salestechstar.com
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. Having raised $27 million in Series B funding, Penny is committed to investing in onboarding, continuous...
