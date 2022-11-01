Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:22 p.m. EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.
Gary Johnson: Alt-right latest in long line of fascist movements
I do not understand the surprise at the explosion of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul. I expected such. The attack on former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords as well as Congressman Steve Scalise predated the 2015 campaign. Timing is important to...
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce."Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that...
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
The head of Amnesty International says that the proceedings of COP27 will be stained by the death of one of Egypt's leading rights activists on a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days
More and more women in Australia are having their labour induced. Does it matter?
Induction of labour for women having their first baby has risen in Australia from 26% in 2010 to 46% in 2020, according to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). This compares to a rise from 21% to 34% over roughly the same period in the UK (for all births, not just first-time mothers). South Australia was the highest state with 48.8% induction rates for first time mothers, and Queensland the lowest with 40.5%. Why are rates so high in Australia, and why are they increasing? First, why do we induce labours? Doctors or midwives might recommend induction...
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico; no damage seen
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).
