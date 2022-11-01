Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Yardbarker
Behind Closed Doors Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Makes It A Point To Call Out Poor Performances In Front Of Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers have built one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. They’ve had three head coaches for a vast majority of its history in the form of Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher , and now, Mike Tomlin . Tomlin has been at the helm as Steelers head coach since 2007. He’s built quite the resume in his tenure, including not having a below-.500 season with the Steelers yet.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
Yardbarker
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
Yardbarker
Texans WR Brandin Cooks in danger of voiding guaranteed salary for 2023?
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks may have millions of reasons to make up with the Houston Texans as soon as possible. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that Cooks may be in danger of losing his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million per the terms of a contract he signed in April.
Yardbarker
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Yardbarker
"The sauce of championships": Steve Young compares 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Yardbarker
Announcer Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Says Tyreek Hill Has Been More Impressive Than Patrick Mahomes
The NFL world was buzzing when the Miami Dolphins made their trade for WR Tyreek Hill. While some doubted Hill could make an impact in Miami, it’s clear this season he’s dominating as a Dolphin. However, one NFL analyst is going a step further with the Hill praise.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Gives Update On RB Jonathan Taylor
The Indianapolis Colts running back situation has been dicey for the 2022 season. Last year’s top rusher, Jonathan Taylor, hasn’t been healthy for the team this season. While the Colts were hoping he could shoulder some of the offensive burden, an ankle injury has caused him issues. However,...
Yardbarker
Report reveals Texans' absurd asking price for Brandin Cooks
The Houston Texans decided against trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline despite significant speculation that they would do so. Apparently, the lack of a trade was down to the Texans valuing Cooks extremely highly. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Texans asked teams for a...
Comments / 0