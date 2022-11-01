Read full article on original website
Man booted from RockHouse Live kidnaps friend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken […]
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
2 charged in police chase that injured officers and civilians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after injuring two officers and two civilians during a police chase near the airport Wednesday evening. Memphis Police Department says Tracey Shaw and Brandon Jones were in a black Infiniti G37 that struck an officer, an MPD squad car and multiple civilian cars while trying to flee from police after being approached at a gas station on Millbranch Road.
Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
Man shot at FedEx supply chain facility, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot overnight in the parking lot of a local FedEx supply chain facility. On Nov. 2, around 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at FedEx in the 3900 block of Holmes Road. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
15-year-old boy shot, in critical condition, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur after gunfire in a Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Deerskin Drive around 7 p.m. Police said the gunman sped away in a black Acura SUV. When...
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
Pedestrian dead after crash on Summer Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian died after a crash overnight Thursday near East Memphis. The pedestrian died at the crash scene at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace around 3:39 a.m., according to MPD. Officers have cleared the scene and all lanes on Summer Avenue...
Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Couple shot by robbers dressed as trick-or-treaters, man says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cordova man said he and his girlfriend were shot by two people who they believed were trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes with masks. Police said the incident happened on Carlton Ridge Drive on Halloween night. The man said the family opened their door to...
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend when he tries to get his things back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people ended up in the hospital Halloween night after police say a woman opened fire on her ex-boyfriend inside the Hickory Grove Apartments. Investigators said the victim and his cousin went to the apartment complex on Lake Arbor Place to pick up his belongings from his ex-girlfriend when the ex-girlfriend and […]
2 men injured, one critically, in crash on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash on I-240 early Thursday morning. At 6:48 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the crash at I-240 westbound, east of Getwell Road. One man was taken to Regional One...
2 men wanted after Halloween shooting and robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery...
