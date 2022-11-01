ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Man booted from RockHouse Live kidnaps friend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

2 charged in police chase that injured officers and civilians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after injuring two officers and two civilians during a police chase near the airport Wednesday evening. Memphis Police Department says Tracey Shaw and Brandon Jones were in a black Infiniti G37 that struck an officer, an MPD squad car and multiple civilian cars while trying to flee from police after being approached at a gas station on Millbranch Road.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian dead after crash on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian died after a crash overnight Thursday near East Memphis. The pedestrian died at the crash scene at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace around 3:39 a.m., according to MPD. Officers have cleared the scene and all lanes on Summer Avenue...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend when he tries to get his things back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people ended up in the hospital Halloween night after police say a woman opened fire on her ex-boyfriend inside the Hickory Grove Apartments. Investigators said the victim and his cousin went to the apartment complex on Lake Arbor Place to pick up his belongings from his ex-girlfriend when the ex-girlfriend and […]
MEMPHIS, TN

