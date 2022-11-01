ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
ROCK HILL, SC
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

QC Hometown: Art scene expanding in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Around 8,500 people call Lancaster, South Carolina home. It’s a smaller town, but one thing that’s not small is the pride people have in their hometown. Up your game with cooking classes in Lancaster There are places to visit and also places that are empty along Main Street in […]
LANCASTER, SC
WSOC-TV

9 Investigates: Searching for affordable housing solutions

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Rising prices, home costs and inflation are taking their toll on our community, driving some families onto the streets and impacting people from all walks of life. “These are parents, adults, children that may be in these encampments,” said Alex Grenawalt, the executive director at...
ROCK HILL, SC
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WSOC Charlotte

Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Student-Led Meet-The-Candidates Forum Tonight

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Rock Hill Schools students will be leading a forum for school board candidates. This student-led forum will include questions from students across the district and will take place tonight from 6 pm until 7 pm at Castle Heights Middle School. There will...
ROCK HILL, SC
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

