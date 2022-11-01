Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
cn2.com
2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
‘Great part of the state.’ McMaster makes a campaign stop in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his team made a stop in York and Lancaster counties today as they show their faces one last time before election day. Voters heard from Rep. Gary Simrill and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett in Rock Hill this morning and Lancaster County […]
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – National Man Hunt Ends in Chester’s Court House, ChristmasVille Kickoff, New Business Has Kids in the Kitchen
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – That’s the reality for both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson – authorities say the couple went on a multi-state killing spree in May 2021 and sent law enforcement on a week long man hunt. It was a story that made national...
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors
The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
Man, woman at center of multi-state killing spree, manhunt plea guilty to SC charges
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The people at the center of a multi-state killing spree and manhunt last year pleaded guilty to several charges in York and Chester counties on Wednesday. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are accused of killing five people between South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri. They’re also...
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Flour Power Cooking Studio
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Flour Power a new business in York County nestled between Fort Mill and Tega Cay off of Hwy 160 offers exciting cooking classes and camps for kids of all ages. Want to go?
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY – TAP into the Arts Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill Sports and Events Center will be hosting Tap Into The Arts beautiful art created by students in the Therapeutic Programs.
City of Lancaster greenway project prepares for second phase of work
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster City leaders and people who live in the area are celebrating the recent opening of a new public greenway, the first ever in the city. The overall goal of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway is to build the project in phases. Phase one was completed in 2020 and once […]
QC Hometown: Art scene expanding in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Around 8,500 people call Lancaster, South Carolina home. It’s a smaller town, but one thing that’s not small is the pride people have in their hometown. Up your game with cooking classes in Lancaster There are places to visit and also places that are empty along Main Street in […]
WSOC-TV
9 Investigates: Searching for affordable housing solutions
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Rising prices, home costs and inflation are taking their toll on our community, driving some families onto the streets and impacting people from all walks of life. “These are parents, adults, children that may be in these encampments,” said Alex Grenawalt, the executive director at...
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
OSHA releases investigation on South Carolina recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
The recycling plant where a local man went missing while operating a shredding machine was cited by SC OSHA for additional safety violations after an investigation following the disappearance.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Student-Led Meet-The-Candidates Forum Tonight
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Rock Hill Schools students will be leading a forum for school board candidates. This student-led forum will include questions from students across the district and will take place tonight from 6 pm until 7 pm at Castle Heights Middle School. There will...
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
cn2.com
SC Governor Kicks Off Campaign Tour in Rock Hill ahead of Election Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are one week away from election day though early, in-person voting is underway in South Carolina. There are many races on the ballot and many eyes are set on Columbia on the governor’s race. Long time Republican Governor Henry McMaster is...
