Related
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November

Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE

