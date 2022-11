NEW YORK — Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves as the streaking Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game Thursday night with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Frederic's second goal of the season at 6:04 put the Bruins ahead 3-2 before DeBrusk rifled his fourth past Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin at 10:19.Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left. Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists for Boston, off to a franchise-best 10-1-0 start under new coach Jim Montgomery. Ullmark improved to 8-0-0."This group makes it...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO