ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff ranking

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0toT_0iv3b6hm00

Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The rankings were announced Tuesday night. The Buckeyes were considered a lock to be in the top three, though there was little consensus about how they'd be ranked compared to Tennessee and Georgia.

"The debate over the top-25 rankings was extensive and very animated, particularly at the top," said CFP chair Boo Corrigan, the North Carolina State athletic director. "A case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1, for Georgia and for Tennessee, and there were good arguments for each one of the schools.

"At the end of the debate, the committee voted Tennessee No. 1 because of their impressive road win at LSU and their victory over Alabama, and Alabama is a team that the committee respects highly."

OSU Headlines newsletter: Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Corrigan said the Buckeyes had a "powerful offense" and "very solid" defense.

Georgia, which is No. 1 in the coaches poll and Associated Press media poll, is No. 3, followed by Clemson. Michigan is No. 5.

Asked about the disparity between Ohio State and Michigan, Corrigan said, "I would say the disparity is not that great. In what we're doing with the rankings themselves, that may be a little bit of a misnomer. But when we looked at Ohio State, the explosiveness of their offense, averaging 49 points a game, winning games by an average of 32 points, I think that really stood out to the committee.

"We like Michigan a lot as a committee. (The Wolverines are) more workmanlike controlling their opponent. But again, I think there's a weaker non-conference schedule, and that was part of the determination.

Penn State is the only team Ohio State has played that's in the top 25. The Nittany Lions, who have lost to Michigan in addition to Ohio State, are ranked No. 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYE7Z_0iv3b6hm00

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

OSU vs, Northwestern: Five things we learned from Ohio State's press conference previewing Northwestern

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury: Could WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to Ohio State football in 2022? Ryan Day is hopeful

Miyan Williams: Ryan Day says Ohio State RB Miyan Williams did not suffer serious injury at Penn State

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff ranking

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

What Are Ohio State's Current National Championship Odds?

After missing out on the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes will once again look to make their mark on the most prestigious trophy in the sport. It’s difficult not to be impressed with a Buckeyes team that sits sixth in the nation with 509.2 yards per game while also boasting the second most points per game at 48.9.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline

It’s pretty clear that Ohio State is doing their last heavy lifting in the 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line with just a few spots up for grabs. Now set with interior guys in this cycle after the commitment of Kayden McDonald on Monday, all eyes are on the defensive end position and the big three of Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei. Each has long been in the thick of things, but time is starting to run down on their uncommitted statuses with the December signing period getting closer.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia

The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral

It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread. As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats. Just scoring 38...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
KHON2

Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State

The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward. That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year....
COLUMBUS, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Newark, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Canal Winchester High School basketball team will have a game with Newark High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy