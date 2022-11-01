Ohio State football ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff ranking

Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The rankings were announced Tuesday night. The Buckeyes were considered a lock to be in the top three, though there was little consensus about how they'd be ranked compared to Tennessee and Georgia.

"The debate over the top-25 rankings was extensive and very animated, particularly at the top," said CFP chair Boo Corrigan, the North Carolina State athletic director. "A case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1, for Georgia and for Tennessee, and there were good arguments for each one of the schools.

"At the end of the debate, the committee voted Tennessee No. 1 because of their impressive road win at LSU and their victory over Alabama, and Alabama is a team that the committee respects highly."

OSU Headlines newsletter: Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Corrigan said the Buckeyes had a "powerful offense" and "very solid" defense.

Georgia, which is No. 1 in the coaches poll and Associated Press media poll, is No. 3, followed by Clemson. Michigan is No. 5.

Asked about the disparity between Ohio State and Michigan, Corrigan said, "I would say the disparity is not that great. In what we're doing with the rankings themselves, that may be a little bit of a misnomer. But when we looked at Ohio State, the explosiveness of their offense, averaging 49 points a game, winning games by an average of 32 points, I think that really stood out to the committee.

"We like Michigan a lot as a committee. (The Wolverines are) more workmanlike controlling their opponent. But again, I think there's a weaker non-conference schedule, and that was part of the determination.

Penn State is the only team Ohio State has played that's in the top 25. The Nittany Lions, who have lost to Michigan in addition to Ohio State, are ranked No. 15.

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

OSU vs, Northwestern: Five things we learned from Ohio State's press conference previewing Northwestern

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury: Could WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to Ohio State football in 2022? Ryan Day is hopeful

Miyan Williams: Ryan Day says Ohio State RB Miyan Williams did not suffer serious injury at Penn State

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff ranking