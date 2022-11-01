ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case

By Niki Scheinberg, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris.

FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict.

Harris filed the suit in Texas in May 2021, alleging she was discriminated against during her employment because of her race and was fired as retaliation for her complaints about the discrimination.

According to court documents: In 2019, Harris, a district manager for field sales, reported to human resources that she was discriminated against for being Black when her white manager asked her to take a demotion. She said that, following the report, she was written up for her performance by the same manager and eventually terminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYo5e_0iv3aWDY00

After trial on Oct. 25, a jury found in favor of FedEx Services on the discrimination claims but awarded Harris compensatory and punitive damages for the retaliation claims.

FedEx news: FedEx to make drop boxes ADA compliant as part of settlement in class action suit

FedEx technology: FedEx drops project developing Roxo, same-day delivery robot

FedEx submitted a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission the same day, stating that it disagreed with the verdict and planned further legal action.

“We strongly disagree with the verdict and will appeal," the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "FedEx does not engage in or tolerate retaliation.  We followed our protocols for performance management with Ms. Harris and are confident that we acted properly regarding her termination.”

Niki Scheinberg is the FedEx and logistics reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at monika.scheinberg@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case

