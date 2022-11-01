Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Mindful healing
The Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark will play host to two special daylong events during the next couple of weekends. On Saturday, Nov. 5, a group from Vermont and Boston called the Mobile Monastery Chautauqua Tour will offer a drop-in Day of Mindfulness. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the rustic farm will host a Community Grief Ritual. Both events will feature multiple workshops, sessions, and activities, with an aim of providing a thoughtful, spiritual experience to participants.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Martha's Vineyard Times
How’s Howes House?
A survey of older residents showed they perceive Howes House as a West Tisbury resource rather than an Up-Island resource, according to a presentation made by the Howes House building committee. The committee presented its focus study findings during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, morning meeting. A copy of the presentation...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Raise the roof
Everyone is gearing up for the 2022 Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. The celebration commemorates the raising of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury in 1994, and folks have been gathering in the hall to dance, eat, drink, and listen to some great music pretty much every year since. It’s been a tradition at the Barn Raisers Ball for Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish to perform in the same spot they played immediately following the construction of the barn. Many of the community members who originally helped raise the sturdy structure almost three decades ago will be present. All 300 or so barn raisers will receive free admission, and the usual tasty food options will be available.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lots to do at the West Tisbury library
The West Tisbury library will be bustling for the month of November, with fascinating workshops, yoga classes, fun activities for kids, and plenty of cool craft courses to pick from. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11:30 am, Shanta Gabriel will lead her online Empowering Wellbeing workshop, where participants will receive...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Veterans ride for free
The Steamship Authority is once again offering free passage to veterans who have been honorably discharged and active-duty military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, according to a press release. “All veterans, including active duty, military veterans, and retired military veterans, who have a valid military ID showing their active duty,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘A winter of very expensive heating fuels’
The West Tisbury select board received a rundown of energy prices for the upcoming winter from Cape Light Compact during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, afternoon meeting. Board chair Cynthia Mitchell was absent due to a schedule conflict, so board member Skipper Manter filled in as acting chair. Cape Light Compact...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Patricia Da Rosa and Diones Parra Da Costa of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Valério Sobrinho Rosa Parra Da Costa, on Oct. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Valério weighed 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces. Hazel Cordelia Simmons. Stacy Simmons and Scott Simmons of Oak...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: The Library of Things, Pathways gathering, and Island Folk Pottery
You might call it “The Curious Incident of the Cooper’s Hawk and the Yellow-Shafted Northern Flicker,” found by my husband and son on the walkway from our front door last Saturday. No blood, perhaps a high-impact crash midair brought these two handsome birds together. On Sunday they waited to hear from Gus Ben David and whether the birds should be sent for testing. Well, now the story gets less interesting. Turns out the hawk attacked the woodpecker, and they hit our home and dropped. Had these wild birds had an unknown ending, someone might have been interested in what led to their demise. Be sure to contact the Department of Fish and Game Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) at 508-389-6300, or mass.wildlife@mass.gov, if you come across a sick or dead bird(s).
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police minutes found to be insufficient
The Oak Bluffs select board violated Open Meeting Law 14 times, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Division of Open Government. In an Oct. 27 determination, the division found that the board approved four sets of minutes that were insufficiently detailed, and also that it failed to review 10 sets of minutes in a timely manner. The determination comes following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times in June. The determination marks the second set of Open Meeting Law violations by the board this year. The select board was previously found in violation of Open Meeting Law in July, when the division deemed five out of six executive session minutes about a missing police department rifle insufficiently detailed. The board was ordered to amend the minutes, and did so.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Linda Jean’s to have new owners
Marc Hanover, the long-time owner of Linda Jean’s, has reached a deal to lease the popular Oak Bluffs restaurant to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of Winston’s Kitchen. Hanover told The Times he’ll be retiring from the business he established 47 years ago on Circuit Avenue. “I’m...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Wonderful in the woods
Head to Island Folk Pottery in Chilmark on Thursday, Nov. 3, any time of the day for a short enjoyable walk. It’s free and the trail is a quarter-mile long. It has whimsical sculptures among the landscape created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff. The clay pieces represent Tree Spirits, Earth Guardians, and Fae musicians. Open from 9 am to 5 pm.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. We played six games against six different opponents. Here are the results:. First, Colin Evanson with a 12/5 +67 card. Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +73 card.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fall Fuzzy was e(quine) fun
The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council’s Fall Fuzzy Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 30, on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in West Tisbury. The fall show included 36 participants, ages 2 to 70, and 20 horses, according to Samantha Look. The style of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
On My Way: Sepiessa and Long Point
We heard the waves crash at Sepiessa Point looking out over Tisbury Great Pond. We saw the waves crash at Long Point looking out over the Atlantic Ocean. I met my brother Douglas at our usual spot on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. We biked a ways, and then turned on one of the side streets. We biked to the end through a quiet year-round neighborhood, and accessed an unnamed trail — one not on the maps — into the woods. We went up a steep incline which took us to a fast and narrow trail with fair-size rocks that tested one’s comfort in the saddle. The section of trail was a good warm-up for what was to come.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sports wrap-up
The Vineyarders won their regular-season finale against Nantucket on Saturday, by a score of 6-1. It was also their senior day, in which the team celebrated their seniors by reading statements for each one, and finished out their final home game with all nine on the pitch. Coach Matthew Malowski said, “There wasn’t a dry eye on the team.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Comedian finds harbor committee a tough crowd
Chilmark’s select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make what turned out to be a celebrity exception to a waterways regulation governing the number of slip holders in a household. Specifically, the board permitted charter boat operator Capt. Jen Clarke to retain her boat slip on the Charter Dock, and her husband Lenny Clarke, after being on a list for more than two decades, to acquire a West Dock boat slip. The decision came with Harbormaster Ryan Rossi’s endorsement, but went against the wishes of the harbor advisory committee.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Insurance enrollment, pop-up book sale, and state elections
There were some spooky happenings this past weekend — the film festival showed some creepy movies at the Grange Hall, and the museum hosted Halloween on the Hill. Aquilla at the Cliffs held a Halloween scavenger hunt on Sunday, which took people all over the cliffs searching for clues. There was the site-specific show, “Rizing” created by Abby Bender and Jesse Jason. Of course, there was also trick-or-treating around town on Monday night. With all of that activity, the ghosts and goblins should have gotten it out of their systems and will hopefully be quiet until next year. But you never know.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Ticks have been horrible, and Foc’s’le Locker bookstore
November is the best month of the year. My birthday and Thanksgiving are both in November. The weather is usually still pleasantly warm and the colors are lovely. On our walk with Abby, we admired the low light silhouetting trees and grasses. It will soon be coming through our west-facing windows in the afternoon, making my living room sofa the best place to read or knit all winter. But for now, having coffee outside and watching the birds is where I want to be.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah Cliffs lots: ‘It stays in tribal lands’
The Aquinnah select board reached a consensus to have a final draft of the leases for lots on Aquinnah Cliffs by January during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. The board had two leases, one for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and another for individual leaseholders, who are also tribal members. However, a tribe council representative was unable to attend the meeting.
Comments / 0