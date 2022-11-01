You might call it “The Curious Incident of the Cooper’s Hawk and the Yellow-Shafted Northern Flicker,” found by my husband and son on the walkway from our front door last Saturday. No blood, perhaps a high-impact crash midair brought these two handsome birds together. On Sunday they waited to hear from Gus Ben David and whether the birds should be sent for testing. Well, now the story gets less interesting. Turns out the hawk attacked the woodpecker, and they hit our home and dropped. Had these wild birds had an unknown ending, someone might have been interested in what led to their demise. Be sure to contact the Department of Fish and Game Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) at 508-389-6300, or mass.wildlife@mass.gov, if you come across a sick or dead bird(s).

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO