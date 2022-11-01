Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
kunm.org
Confluence of RSV, Flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals in New Mexico
Nine New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo, have medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. In contrast, the COVID transmission map that doesn’t include hospitalizations shows most of the upper half of the state shaded in red, or highest levels of COVID spread. Now the confluence of RSV, flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals.
Dangerous Cities in New Mexico
New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
KRQE News 13
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
rrobserver.com
New Mexicans encouraged to use NM Notify app to report positive COVID-19 home tests
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) encourages residents to download the NM Notify app and to report positive COVID-19 home tests on the app. Approximately 760,000 New Mexicans are already using the app to be notified if they’ve likely been exposed, allowing them to reduce the risk for their loved ones, seek timely medical attention, and stay home.
KRQE News 13
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
newsfromthestates.com
The feds have detailed imaging of NM fire damage, but they won’t hand it over, victims say
A burned fence pictured in early September delineates private forestland burned in the government-caused Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Some of those with damaged forests say they're facing an unnecessary hurdle getting a detailed public record that would help them apply for aid. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Scott...
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
kunm.org
MON: New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate, + More
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico. The disaster that ripped through northern N.M. this summer consumed about a third of the final debate between the two people seeking to represent the region in Congress. The two...
kunm.org
TUES: Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic NM, Trump endorses Ronchetti, + More
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access.
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
Comments / 4