San Diego County, CA

Dementia patients and caregivers invited to free conference from Alzheimer's Association of America

By Lauren J. Mapp
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Californians experiencing or caring with a loved one with Alzheimer's disease are invited to attend a free, virtual conference from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

The AFA Educating America Tour event — set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — will be an educational opportunity for those living with dementia and their family caregivers where attendees can interact with health care experts. The conference will cover Alzheimer's disease, brain health, the latest research about the condition, advanced planning and legal issues that may arise as the cognitive health condition progresses.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA president and CEO.

Alzheimer's disease is a long-lasting degenerative condition that effects cognitive health. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's or related forms of dementia, including nearly 100,000 people in the region, San Diego County reported last year.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2002 to support people affected by dementia through various programs, and provide funding toward treatment and research.

Through its workshops, webinars and the Educating America Tour, the organization connects those with dementia and their caregivers with information to navigate the disease.

“Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about," Fuschillo said.

To register for the free conference and find out more, go to alzfdn.org/tour . Those who want to connect with one of AFA's licensed social workers can call (866) 232-8484 or open a chat conversation on the nonprofit's website in more than 90 languages.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

