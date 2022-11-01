ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IRVING, NY
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
BROOKLYN, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement

The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."
BROOKLYN, NY
Nymag.com

Kyrie Irving’s Days in Brooklyn Are Numbered

It has been clear for a while now that Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn — or anywhere else, for that matter — was never going to end well. Irving’s resistance to COVID vaccination, which essentially exploded last year’s supposed Nets “super-team” on the launchpad, was bad enough, but it didn’t mark him as a singular hazard; after all, Irving wasn’t the only anti-vaxx NBA player, just the only one who played in a city with an employer vaccine mandate. But things have deteriorated since he was allowed to play again. He flipped off Celtics fans amid a disastrous first-round playoff sweep, then actively tried to force a trade to another team twice. And the new season has gotten off to such a miserable start that it seems only a matter of time before Irving is no longer a Brooklyn Net.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

