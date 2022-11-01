Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as Nets’ head coach
The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as head coach after the team announced Tuesday they had mutually agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. Shams Charania reported the move:. “The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell...
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired
Kevin Durant met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls.
Sporting News
Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement
The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."
'I Was Beneath Him': A Celtic Legend's Unforgettable Petty Gesture Motivated Michael Jordan Forever
Rookie Michael Jordan was once put in his place by this Celtics superstar.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Sean Marks Reveals What Steve Nash Told Him Before He Parted Ways With The Team
Sean Marks explains that he had a dialogue with Steve Nash prior to him moving on.
Nymag.com
Kyrie Irving’s Days in Brooklyn Are Numbered
It has been clear for a while now that Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn — or anywhere else, for that matter — was never going to end well. Irving’s resistance to COVID vaccination, which essentially exploded last year’s supposed Nets “super-team” on the launchpad, was bad enough, but it didn’t mark him as a singular hazard; after all, Irving wasn’t the only anti-vaxx NBA player, just the only one who played in a city with an employer vaccine mandate. But things have deteriorated since he was allowed to play again. He flipped off Celtics fans amid a disastrous first-round playoff sweep, then actively tried to force a trade to another team twice. And the new season has gotten off to such a miserable start that it seems only a matter of time before Irving is no longer a Brooklyn Net.
NBC Sports
Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations
In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling
Giannis and Pat Connaughton once took a friendly shot at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and he responded.
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
