Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
mycouriertribune.com
Grammy-winning artist comes to Kearney
KEARNEY — Grammy Award and Dove-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church in Kearney, 303 S. Grove St. Joining Phelps will be comedian Mickey Bell. The show begins at 7 p.m. Known as the tenor Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on...
AdWeek
Mike Nicco Leaving KGO to Join KSHB in Kansas City as Chief Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Mike Nicco has been named chief meteorologist at Kansas City, Mo., NBC affiliate KSHB. Nicco comes from the ABC owned San Francisco...
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Local high schooler is contestant on ‘The Voice’
Seventeen-year-old Daysia Reneau began singing locally just two and a half years ago. Now, she currently sings as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” selected by Celebrity Coach Gwen Stefani during a blind audition Oct. 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. Reneau said she was inspired to sing...
AMC extends $5 discounted movie tickets through January
AMC Theaters is extending $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays at all theaters for all movies showing through January 31, 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Leavenworth County, KS
Leavenworth County is located in the northeastern section of Kansas and west of the Missouri River, the hidden gem of the Midwest. Named after a distinguished American officer during the War of 1812, Leavenworth County is one of the first 33 counties formed by the first government in the territory.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
Ford unveils all-new KC-built 2023 Transit Trail van
Ford's Kansas City, Missouri, Assembly Plant is building a new vehicle — the 2023 Transit Trail van.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Community gathers to remember beloved Kansas City basketball coach, pastor
Calvin Wainright, 68, died Monday, on Halloween, after suffering health complications, according to his family.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
Former Chiefs, Royals grounds crew members reunite
KSHB 41 News attended a reunion of former groundskeepers from Municipal Stadium and the Truman Sports Complex in late October.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Overland Park, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Some Kansas City area districts move Friday football games due to rain
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
KCTV 5
KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
