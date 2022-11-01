ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
Grammy-winning artist comes to Kearney

KEARNEY — Grammy Award and Dove-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church in Kearney, 303 S. Grove St. Joining Phelps will be comedian Mickey Bell. The show begins at 7 p.m. Known as the tenor Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on...
Local high schooler is contestant on ‘The Voice’

Seventeen-year-old Daysia Reneau began singing locally just two and a half years ago. Now, she currently sings as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” selected by Celebrity Coach Gwen Stefani during a blind audition Oct. 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. Reneau said she was inspired to sing...
15 Best Things to Do in Leavenworth County, KS

Leavenworth County is located in the northeastern section of Kansas and west of the Missouri River, the hidden gem of the Midwest. Named after a distinguished American officer during the War of 1812, Leavenworth County is one of the first 33 counties formed by the first government in the territory.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
Overland Park, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
