Ardmore, AL

Alabama Now

As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabamians flock to GA for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot is astronomical right now. It’s the fourth largest in Powerball history, sitting at $1.2 billion. That's enough to get the attention of those who don't normally play the lottery, including Alabamians who have to travel to border states to play. In Tallapoosa,...
TALLAPOOSA, GA
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
ALABAMA STATE
fsrmagazine.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Mississippi Valley State beats Alabama A&M 30-20 for 1st win

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jalani Eason threw for a career-high three touchdowns, to three different receivers, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alabama A&M 30-20 on Thursday night for its first win of the season. MVSU (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) held its first halftime lead of the season at 17-7....
ITTA BENA, MS
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

