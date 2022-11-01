Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. Here's what made it on the list.
wvtm13.com
Alabamians flock to GA for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot is astronomical right now. It’s the fourth largest in Powerball history, sitting at $1.2 billion. That's enough to get the attention of those who don't normally play the lottery, including Alabamians who have to travel to border states to play. In Tallapoosa,...
ValueWalk
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
wbrc.com
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
Abortion stats, street racing, November weather: Down in Alabama
Obviously, abortions in Alabama are down since the procedure was nearly completely banned. Here’s how much. The state legislature could consider a bill that targets illegal street racing. Look for the weather to lean warm and dry this month. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
WAAY-TV
Mississippi Valley State beats Alabama A&M 30-20 for 1st win
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jalani Eason threw for a career-high three touchdowns, to three different receivers, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alabama A&M 30-20 on Thursday night for its first win of the season. MVSU (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) held its first halftime lead of the season at 17-7....
wvtm13.com
Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day
Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Comments / 0