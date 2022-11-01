ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future

The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Packers once again fail to get an upgrade at receiver

In 2021, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly retired over disillusionment regarding the front office’s failure to accept his input regarding moves the team should make. Since then, they’ve begun to accept his input — even if they don’t really act on it. Beyond bringing back receiver...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Raiders, Jaguars starting anew after rough week, tough month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zero points. Less than 200 yards. Quarterback benched down the stretch. Five-time Pro Bowl receiver a non-factor. Coming off their ugliest game in nearly eight years, the Las Vegas Raiders spent the week regrouping in Florida and trying to get right. No one probably would...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

