The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Yardbarker
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 9 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
The only thing left for Packers to lose is Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers failed to make any moves by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. For that reason, the Packers are the biggest losers in the NFC North this week. It’s been a tough week for the Packers. First, there was losing in primetime to the Buffalo Bills in...
Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Unleashes on Packers Over Aaron Rodgers Treatment
Following the Packer’s latest loss against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin called out the Green Bay team for lack of support towards Aaron Rodgers. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday (October 31st), Michael Irvin ranted about the Green Bay Packers’...
NBC Sports
Packers once again fail to get an upgrade at receiver
In 2021, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly retired over disillusionment regarding the front office’s failure to accept his input regarding moves the team should make. Since then, they’ve begun to accept his input — even if they don’t really act on it. Beyond bringing back receiver...
FOX Sports
Raiders, Jaguars starting anew after rough week, tough month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zero points. Less than 200 yards. Quarterback benched down the stretch. Five-time Pro Bowl receiver a non-factor. Coming off their ugliest game in nearly eight years, the Las Vegas Raiders spent the week regrouping in Florida and trying to get right. No one probably would...
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
McDaniels on How Raiders Can Get Davante Adams More Involved
Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams registered just 3 yards on a single reception in Week 8.
Yardbarker
Sorting through the rubble of the Packers-Raiders Davante Adams trade
No one expected the Packers offense to be better without Adams, but Aaron Rodgers is a shell of his MVP form. The team expected Rodgers to lift his young receivers, but he has spent more time tearing them down. Green Bay (3-5) has all but played itself out of contention...
