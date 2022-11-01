Michigan defensive back Gemon Green retained a high-powered attorney to file a lawsuit following an altercation with Michigan State players that left him injured. In a statement issued to the Free Press in Detroit, attorney Tom Mars said Green has a case against the Spartans players who led an “attack” on Green in the stadium tunnel Saturday night following No. 4 Michigan’s 29-7 win in the heated rivalry.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO