ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National football post

Michigan DB Gemon Green hires lawyer for case against Michigan State players

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green retained a high-powered attorney to file a lawsuit following an altercation with Michigan State players that left him injured. In a statement issued to the Free Press in Detroit, attorney Tom Mars said Green has a case against the Spartans players who led an “attack” on Green in the stadium tunnel Saturday night following No. 4 Michigan’s 29-7 win in the heated rivalry.
EAST LANSING, MI
National football post

Running game critical as No. 16 Illinois welcomes Michigan State

Ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released this week, Illinois has a chance to somewhat avenge its only loss of the season on Saturday when it hosts Michigan State in Champaign, Ill. The Fighting Illini are unbeaten in nonconference and conference games within the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy