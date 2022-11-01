Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
NewsChannel 6 at 6
Warmer days ahead with a chance of rain this weekend. Augusta commission weighs $220,000 dollar request …. The proposed 2023 is balanced but commissioners are looing at some big dollar new funding requests including more than 220 thousand dollars from the D.A,'s office for salary increases. Paul Pelosi released from...
WJBF.com
Augusta commission weighs $220K request from D.A.’s Office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — By state law, commissioners must approve a balanced budget. But city leaders are facing nearly a half million dollars in additional funding requests, much of it coming from the court system. “How do we fund that where do we take from to make sure we...
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
WRDW-TV
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
deltanews.tv
The City of Greenwood Enforces Curfew
City officials in Greenwood are asking their police department to better enforce the curfew ordinance. More details are in the story.
wfxg.com
Historic buildings named to endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
Used buses coming to Augusta Transit, and possibly a fare increase
A bus shortage has Augusta going out of town to get some used buses to put of the street to help bus riders as city leaders ponder the first fare increase in twelve years
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders to offer update on revitalization grant effort
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public can learn more about Augusta’s pursuit of a $40 million Choice Neighborhood Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant from the federal government. City and Augusta Housing Authority officials will give a presentation and update to the community at 5 p.m. Thursday at...
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Gordon Highway and Thomas Lane around 5:07 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, they attempted to stop a blue Nissan Rouge driver for a traffic violation. The driver struck two different vehicles at different locations.
WRDW-TV
Crash on Wrightsboro Road delays traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on Augusta West Parkway at Wrightsboro Road Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:21 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this...
WRDW-TV
Crashes kill driver in Aiken County, pedestrian in Burke County
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In separate accidents, a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning just north of Girard, and a driver died in a single-vehicle crash west of Williston. They were among three fatal crashes Wednesday in the CSRA. The third one, in Augusta, killed the driver of...
WRDW-TV
Hunters’ gunshots give firefighters a scare in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battling a brush blaze Wednesday afternoon got a scare when they thought someone was shooting at them. It happened around 5:15 p.m. as crews were fighting a fire in the woods in the 200 block of Scottsdale Road off Pepper Branch Road in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801,...
wfxg.com
1 injured in overnight shooting at Burke County RV park
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an RV park on the 4700 block of River Road. Deputies say a female along with two friends returned to her RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victims realized the RV had been broken into and the two suspects were still inside, deputies say.
WRDW-TV
High-tech cameras are ‘invaluable’ in fighting crime, sheriff says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members agreed Tuesday they wanted more information about a request for $300,000 for more security cameras for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. But commissioners say they want to hear from the sheriff. At a commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Hardie Davis addressed the rise...
WRDW-TV
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case that occurred on River Road. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road. Lord is described as 5...
WRDW-TV
First Step Staffing opens doors to combat homelessness
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Step Staffing announced it has opened a new location in Augusta in early October to combat homelessness. First Step Staffing is a nonprofit staffing firm that was founded in Atlanta in 2007. It provides immediate employment to individuals at-risk of homelessness, as well as transportation to work and connect to other resources and services to retain stable housing.
WRDW-TV
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent mother caught in the middle of a high-speed chase. The Georgia State Patrol says 30-year-old Willie Sturdivant was wanted in several states and drove off when deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies seek missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Austan Nolen Sullivan was last seen Monday in the 1900 Block of Fairway Drive. According to his family, Sullivan may be suffering from mental health issues. It is unknown what...
