AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO