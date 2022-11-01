Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish grass fire that burned pallets in Sacramento County
Crews battled a fire burning in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon. A large plume of smoke was seen from the fire burning in the Rovana Circle area. Video from LiveCopter 3 showed the fire burning pallets in an industrial area, as well as dry grass. The Sacramento Fire Department said...
Fox40
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion
SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
Fox40
Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
'I just miss my dad' | Man killed in crash with Sacramento officer remembered by loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends said the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento Police officer’s vehicle was known for always offering a helping hand for anyone in need. “I just miss my dad, and I wish they didn’t take him," Brenda Mendez, the daughter of...
Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe the woman was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
Stockton launches crisis intervention response team
STOCKTON, Calif. — A team of mental and behavioral health specialists will soon respond in place of police and fire crews to some 911 calls in Stockton under a new program unveiled by the city Thursday. "It's going to have an incredible impact, of course, it's going to be...
Roseville Police: 5 arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five people were arrested and accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in Roseville. The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to reports of vandalism happening in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. The reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000 in total, according to the police department.
35-year-old woman killed in crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash along Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street. A car hit a tree in the center median and a 35-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene. The driver was the only person in the car, according to police. Her identity has not yet been released.
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Fox40
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
Police investigating shooting in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 5:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova. The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a hospital for […]
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
Police: Sacramento officer didn't have siren, emergency lights on before crash with motorcycle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Halloween night crash between a Sacramento police car and a motorcycle remains under investigation Tuesday. Nearly 24 hours later, some broken glass and debris still lied at the scene on Bell and May Street. The motorcyclist, only described as a man, died after being taken...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Cyclist Fatality Occurs in Car Collision
A female cyclist fatality was reported in North Highlands on October 30 after she was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal bicycle accident happened along Roseville Road near Longview Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene to discover the woman had suffered major injuries.
Elk Grove pedestrian dies after being hit by car
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Elk Grove. According to an Elk Grove Police Department news release, it happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive. Police say a 72-year-old man in...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0