Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in pasture

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in a South Carolina Lowcountry county are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday after a witness reported seeing cows roaming the streets.

Law enforcement said that three cows were found dead in the pasture and others were in distress without food or water.

The sheriff’s office said it has obtained arrest warrants for the Andrews resident. They are attempting to locate that individual.

An investigation is ongoing.

