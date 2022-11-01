ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November recognized as National Entrepreneurship Month

By Ryan Harper, Sarah Gray Barr
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is National Entrepreneurship Month, a time dedicated to celebrating people who turn an idea into profit.

According to the state’s business registration division, last year more than 170,000 new businesses were created. Confection Connection in Greenville is one such small business. Timothy Woolard, one of the co-owners, said it’s tough at the time but they are happy to be here.

“Greenville’s a growing place, we’ve got the university, we’ve got a lot of attractions that are coming up, it’s a good community, people work together well,” Woolard said.

If you are interested in opening your own business, the city of Greenville offers a checklist on how to make it happen. To find out more, click here.

