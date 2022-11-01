Teen dead after shooting in South Memphis

This story has been updated to reflect the age of the victim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Police initially said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

