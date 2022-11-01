ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Teen dead after shooting in South Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAUuS_0iv3YYPO00

This story has been updated to reflect the age of the victim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Police initially said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

Woman accused of stealing $23K from Memphis school: MPD

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Toddler killed, adult injured in North Memphis shooting; suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman is in custody after a North Memphis that killed a toddler and injured another woman. Police say the shooting happened on Breedlove Street near Chicago Avenue. According to police, an 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police said the suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting reported at apartment complex near airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting near the airport area. Shots were fired at an apartment complex on Hillview Drive. A man who lives in the complex told WREG that two men were shot but police have not confirmed that information. The resident, Jacob Wilder, says he saw four men get out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. According to police, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition, Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman, child injured in crash after carjacking suspects flee police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child were injured in a crash that happened when carjacking suspects attempted to flee police. Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis. According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue were trying to stop a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was critically injured in a shooting at a store in Highland Heights Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue at 5:45 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gray sedan. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy