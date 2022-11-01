Teen dead after shooting in South Memphis
This story has been updated to reflect the age of the victim.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:45 p.m.
Police initially said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police confirmed Wednesday that the victim was a 16-year-old boy.
There is no suspect information at this time.
