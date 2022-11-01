ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Jailed man charged with murder in Lubbock killing

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
A 42-year-old man is now charged with murder in the killing of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Lubbock police were called at 11:01 p.m. Oct. 21 to the 200 block of North Avenue R for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Following Losoya’s killing, the Metro Unit asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect. Shortly after, Flores, who was already behind bars at that time, was identified as the suspect in the case. Flores had been arrested Oct. 25 near 14th Street and Avenue S after he was pulled over for speeding and found to be a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records. He also faces an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Through the initial course of the investigation, investigators believe Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when Flores shot him. It was not immediately clear how Flores was linked to Losoya's killing, but officials confirmed there are not believed to be any additional threats to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

