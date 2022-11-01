ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

photonews247.com

Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?

I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Where to vote absentee before election day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anyone in Missouri can file a no-excuse absentee ballot in the two weeks before election day. The City of St. Louis has four locations where you can cast a ballot prior to November 8. The absentee polling places are Buder Library, Julia Davis Library, Schlafly Library...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Two Proposed STL Riverfront Developments Studying Feasibility

The developers of two separate riverfront development projects totaling nearly 150 acres and more than $1.3 billion continue to perform financial feasibility studies. Gateway South is a $1.2 billion development being proposed by St. Louis-based Good Developments Group on 80 acres of former industrial ground along the St. Louis riverfront just south of the Gateway Arch Grounds at Chouteau’s Landing. GDG plans to work with the St. Louis Port Authority Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on site flooding improvements.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Greater St. Louis Honor Flight takes 100th flight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off on its 100th flight Tuesday. More than 50 veterans from World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars gathered at Lambert Airport around 3:30 a.m. and boarded a chartered Southwest Airlines flight that is headed to Washington DC, where the veterans will visit memorials and monuments to soldiers, including the Iwo Jima Statue (Marine Corps Memorial), the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and more. The veterans were scheduled to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
FOX 2

Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

