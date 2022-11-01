Read full article on original website
Save-A-Lot in north St. Louis burglarized again
Police say thieves broke into a Save-A-Lot grocery store around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
Construction at Next NGA West campus is making progress
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's $1.7 billion Next NGA West project is almost complete with the exterior work.
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff requests upgraded equipment after deputy carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis sheriff’s office is requesting that City of St. Louis leaders allocate funding to the sheriff’s office for new equipment after a sheriff deputy was carjacked at gunpoint Downtown early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 he wants to allow...
This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location. The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.
KMOV
4Hands Brewery expanding operations near Downtown St. Louis, adding beer garden
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New renderings show an updated look and expanded space for the popular St. Louis 4 Hands Brewing Company. Kevin Lemp, president of 4 Hands Brewing says the expansion will allow for additional production space and a beer garden that will accommodate more guests. They are...
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
Vacant building catches on fire in north St. Louis after roof work
A vacant building caught on fire in north St. Louis after some roof work Wednesday afternoon.
KMOV
Where to vote absentee before election day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anyone in Missouri can file a no-excuse absentee ballot in the two weeks before election day. The City of St. Louis has four locations where you can cast a ballot prior to November 8. The absentee polling places are Buder Library, Julia Davis Library, Schlafly Library...
Overnight crash injures two in Midtown, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured in an accident overnight in Midtown, St. Louis.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
stlouiscnr.com
Two Proposed STL Riverfront Developments Studying Feasibility
The developers of two separate riverfront development projects totaling nearly 150 acres and more than $1.3 billion continue to perform financial feasibility studies. Gateway South is a $1.2 billion development being proposed by St. Louis-based Good Developments Group on 80 acres of former industrial ground along the St. Louis riverfront just south of the Gateway Arch Grounds at Chouteau’s Landing. GDG plans to work with the St. Louis Port Authority Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on site flooding improvements.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
Worker finds man dead in north St. Louis City
A worker in north St. Louis made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning as he found a man who had been murdered covered up on a street.
KMOV
Greater St. Louis Honor Flight takes 100th flight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off on its 100th flight Tuesday. More than 50 veterans from World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars gathered at Lambert Airport around 3:30 a.m. and boarded a chartered Southwest Airlines flight that is headed to Washington DC, where the veterans will visit memorials and monuments to soldiers, including the Iwo Jima Statue (Marine Corps Memorial), the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and more. The veterans were scheduled to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
See Inside a St. Louis Mansion That’s Filled with Lamborghinis
If there's a puddle of drool under this, I am the one to blame. It's not really my fault though. It's a St. Louis mansion I found that's filled with Lamborghinis. You might just drool, too. Thank you Steven Dennis on Twitter for distracting me with this incredible St. Louis...
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
edglentoday.com
Former Edwardsville Resident/Area Building Contractor Pleads Guilty To Bankruptcy Fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS - A former resident of Edwardsville pled guilty on Friday, October 28, 2022, to making a series of false statements during his 2018 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois. According to court documents, Kevin Kahrig, 49, a former building contractor...
Development plan may displace Brentwood businesses
Brentwood business owners feared they would be forced to leave their area because of a $400 million development to revamp a section of Manchester Road.
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
