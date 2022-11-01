ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off on its 100th flight Tuesday. More than 50 veterans from World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars gathered at Lambert Airport around 3:30 a.m. and boarded a chartered Southwest Airlines flight that is headed to Washington DC, where the veterans will visit memorials and monuments to soldiers, including the Iwo Jima Statue (Marine Corps Memorial), the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and more. The veterans were scheduled to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

