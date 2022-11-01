Read full article on original website
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Special Veteran’s Day Program Coming to UWSP Wausau Monday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A special Veteran’s Day Program will be held Monday at UWSP Wausau featuring a noted Veteran, author, and Paralympic athlete. Melissa Stockwell will speak at 6:30 PM at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. She enlisted in the Military following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001 and served in Iraq, where she lost a leg after her vehicle hit a roadside bomb.
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Library Materials Hot Button Issue At County Budget Meeting
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A heated budget hearing at Marathon County courthouse on Thursday. Dozens of citizens spoke their minds on Thursday night at the meeting, overflowing the main hall. Among the hot button issues, funding for Marathon County’s public libraries, currently facing a $350 thousand cut from last year’s budget.
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
NCHC’s Adult Day Service to move to former Clubhouse site in Wausau
A month after shutting down the Community Corner Clubhouse, North Central Health Care will move its Adult Day Service program to the facility in Wausau. The ADS program will move to its new location at 811 N. Third Ave. on Nov. 15, Mort McBain, the interim executive director of NCHC, told the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Gordon Road crash
An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Woman Reported Missing
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.
spmetrowire.com
One dead in Town of Plover crash
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning. Sgt. Travis Morgan said someone called 911 at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 5 to report an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Dr. in the Town of Plover.
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is the scoreboard and schedule for the state boys soccer tournament and the state boys & girls volleyball tournament and tonights playoff football schedule:. 2022 State Boys Soccer Tournament. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5 KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. DIVISON 1. Semifinals...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 12:00 a.m. Merrill officers assisted Wausau PD in arresting a female in Merrill for a domestic disturbance she was involved with that occurred in Wausau. The female was arrested and turned over to a Wausau officer at the county line. At 12:24 p.m. a caller reported a domestic disturbance...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
