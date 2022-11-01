ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

$2k 'A Community Thrives' grant to fund Recovery Court IOP program scholarships

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
One Sumner County organization recently received a $2,000 grant from “A Community Thrives” – a USA TODAY NETWORK and Gannett Foundation grantmaking and crowdfunding program investing in community-building initiatives across the U.S.

Recovery Court of Sumner County, received the grant, which was one of 12 organizations and projects that were awarded a total of $200,000 in Tennessee.

“This was our first time to try (for the grant) and were very thankful that we got to participate in it,” Recovery Court of Sumner County Foundation President and Board Member Don Ames said.

Now in its sixth year, the program awards grants to worthy causes and organizations nationwide working to improve local communities. Organizations can drive further awareness and support through donations via a national platform and 200 local media brands.

More than 760 organizations across 45 states and Washington, D.C. submitted applications for grants this year. Another 24,000 people crowdfunded $3,703,911.

In all, over $6,000,000 has been awarded to participating organizations and projects by A Community Thrives. An additional $2,300,000 in grants were also awarded including $800,000 in National Project Grants, $1.3 million in Local Operating Grants and $200,000 in fundraising incentive grants.

“Congratulations to this year’s A Community Thrives recipients,” Gannett Foundation Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Michael Reed said in an earlier statement. “The Gannett Foundation is honored to support these vital organizations that work tirelessly to empower their communities to thrive.”

In addition to the 16 National Project Grant Recipients awarded in 2022, nearly 200 locally operating grant recipients were also awarded across more than 30 states.

Recovery Court of Sumner County received an additional $4,750 from crowdfunding efforts in August, exceeding the foundation’s $3,000 goal to better equip the court’s Intensive Outpatient Program participants with skills and resources to become free from drug and alcohol addictions.

Founded in 2002 as an alternative to incarceration for nonviolent substance abusing offenders, Recovery Court of Sumner County works to facilitate lasting recovery for individuals with addictions to drugs and alcohol by providing its intensive court-supervised recovery program.

IOP participants are required to attend three classes per week, for 10 weeks, with regular and random drug and alcohol screening, weekly individual reviews with judges, other meetings and comply with additional program rules.

Transitional housing is provided to 26 program participants.

Though the program boasts an impressive recidivism rate, currently, the court is only able to provide programs for 25 percent of those who qualify and would benefit from IOP classes and other programs.

“We are fortunate to have such good people working for us that we have the best recidivism rate in the state, and I’ll say probably from what we’ve been able to tell, maybe in the country,” Ames said.

“Our recidivism runs about eight percent, which means that 92 percent of the people that go through our program stay clean and get their families back together and get to lead a good, normal life and be a good citizen for the Sumner County area.”

By comparison, Tennessee's three-year recidivism rate in 2022 is 47.1 percent, according to World Population Review.

Both the crowdfunding and grant funds will go towards providing scholarships to those entering the IOP program.

“Most of it will go towards (IOP scholarships). We have a number of different programs but that’s the one that we were thinking would be the best place, the best use of the money to get more people into the intensive outpatient program,” he said.

“If a person does not have insurance or means to pay for it, we provide money to help them afford to do it on a sliding scale, sometimes we pay the entire amount.”

The $2,000 A Community Thrives Grant is expected to help financially support up to half a dozen people enter IOP.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

Community Policy