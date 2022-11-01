UNC football debuts at No. 17 in College Football Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night as the calendar has flipped to November. And for the North Carolina Tar Heels , they cracked the list with their 7-1 record and 4-0 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tar Heels debuted at No. 17 in the first rankings, making the list and earning a solid ranking for the first rankings.

UNC’s lone blemish was a home loss to Notre Dame back in September, a loss that kept the Tar Heels likely out of the top 10. UNC does have wins over Duke and Pitt but isn’t getting much help with the win over Appalachian State on the road earlier in the year.

The rankings will be updated weekly every Tuesday until the playoff field is set.

