Arkansas vs. Liberty: Official Razorbacks depth chart

At the beginning of the season, Arkansas and Liberty probably wasn’t a game seen as too important on many Hogs fans’ radars.

But Saturday when Hugh Freeze brings his Flames to Fayetteville, the Razorbacks can book bowl-eligibility. And suddenly, with Liberty at 7-1, the game is a lot more interesting than it looked in August.

Freeze has plenty of familiarity with Arkansas. He coached Ole Miss from 2012-16. He even told his Flames players to prepared for the Hog Call early and often . The Razorbacks won three of the five meetings against the Rebels during the time Freeze was coach.

Liberty entered the Top 25 in both major polls last week at No. 23. Their visit to Fayetteville is the first in school history.

Little changed for Arkansas in the two-deep. Coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that last year’s starting running back Dominique Johnson would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL , but Johnson had played only sparingly this season as he was working his way back from an initial injury to his knee suffered late in the 2021 season.

You can see the entire depth chart for the game against the Flames below .

Arkansas quarterback

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) smiles after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

K.J. JeffersonMalik Hornsby

Arkansas running back

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Raheim SandersA.J. Green

Arkansas wide receivers

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) pushes off of a Missouri State Bears defender in the second quarter as he runs after a catch for a touchdown at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ketron Jackson (backup: Warren Thompson)Jadon Haselwood (backup: Bryce Stephens)Matt Landers (backup: Jaedon Wilson)

Arkansas tight end

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox (7) is tackled by Missouri State linebacker Von Young (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Trey KnoxNathan Bax OR Hudson Henry

Arkansas offensive line

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Raheim Sanders (5) against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Jones (backup: Andrew Chamblee)Brady Latham (backup: Jalen St. John)Ricky Stromberg (backup: Patrick Kutas)Beaux Limmer (backup: E'Marion Harris)Dalton Wagner (backup: Ty'Kieast Crawford)

Arkansas defensive line

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Jaren Hall #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars is tackled by Dwight McGlothern #3 and Zach Williams #56 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Landon Jackson (backup: Jashaud Stewart)Zach Williams (backup: Jordan Domineck)Eric Gregory (backup: Terry Hampton)Isaiah Nichols (backup: Cam Ball)

Arkansas linebackers

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Poole (10) warms up prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Bumper Pool (backup: Jordan Crook)Drew Sanders (backup: Chris Paul Jr.)

Arkansas defensive backs

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Dwight McGlothern (backup: Keuan Parker)Malik Chavis (backup: Hudson Clark)Myles Slusher (backup: Jayden Johnson)Simeon Blair (backup: Jayden Johnson)Latavious Brini (backup: Khari Johnson)

1

1