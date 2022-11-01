Arkansas vs. Liberty: Official Razorbacks depth chart
At the beginning of the season, Arkansas and Liberty probably wasn’t a game seen as too important on many Hogs fans’ radars.
But Saturday when Hugh Freeze brings his Flames to Fayetteville, the Razorbacks can book bowl-eligibility. And suddenly, with Liberty at 7-1, the game is a lot more interesting than it looked in August.
Freeze has plenty of familiarity with Arkansas. He coached Ole Miss from 2012-16. He even told his Flames players to prepared for the Hog Call early and often . The Razorbacks won three of the five meetings against the Rebels during the time Freeze was coach.
Liberty entered the Top 25 in both major polls last week at No. 23. Their visit to Fayetteville is the first in school history.
Little changed for Arkansas in the two-deep. Coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that last year’s starting running back Dominique Johnson would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL , but Johnson had played only sparingly this season as he was working his way back from an initial injury to his knee suffered late in the 2021 season.
Arkansas quarterbackQB1: K.J. Jefferson QB2: Malik Hornsby
Arkansas running backRB1: Raheim Sanders RB2: A.J. Green
Arkansas wide receiversWR1: Ketron Jackson (backup: Warren Thompson) WR2: Jadon Haselwood (backup: Bryce Stephens) WR3: Matt Landers (backup: Jaedon Wilson)
Arkansas tight endTE1: Trey Knox TE2: Nathan Bax OR Hudson Henry
Arkansas offensive lineLT: Luke Jones (backup: Andrew Chamblee) LG: Brady Latham (backup: Jalen St. John) C: Ricky Stromberg (backup: Patrick Kutas) RG: Beaux Limmer (backup: E'Marion Harris) RT: Dalton Wagner (backup: Ty'Kieast Crawford)
Arkansas defensive lineDE1: Landon Jackson (backup: Jashaud Stewart) DE2: Zach Williams (backup: Jordan Domineck) DT1: Eric Gregory (backup: Terry Hampton) DT2: Isaiah Nichols (backup: Cam Ball)
Arkansas linebackersLB1: Bumper Pool (backup: Jordan Crook) LB2: Drew Sanders (backup: Chris Paul Jr.)
Arkansas defensive backsCB1: Dwight McGlothern (backup: Keuan Parker) CB2: Malik Chavis (backup: Hudson Clark) Nickel: Myles Slusher (backup: Jayden Johnson) S1: Simeon Blair (backup: Jayden Johnson) S2: Latavious Brini (backup: Khari Johnson)
