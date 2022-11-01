ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Walker, Warnock both hit campaign trail Wednesday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Both senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock were on the campaign trail Wednesday. Walker spoke to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill. It was part of his Unite Georgia bus tour across the Peach State. Walker criticized Warnock, his democratic challenger and incumbent. He also […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a Chatham County voter, you’ve got more than just candidates on your ballot this November. You also have the chance to vote for or against a TSPLOST, or transportation special local option sales tax. It’s a one-cent tax on sales within the county.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout

ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Record breaking early voting turnout and those doing their part to make sure Georgians vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters have advanced and hit a record-breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, 1,638,286 voters cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31. “At least two million Georgians will cast their ballots early,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor delivers the 2022 State of the City address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah delivered his first in-person State of the City address on Wednesday evening. Highlighting the city’s progress and major investments he’s proud of since he took office two years ago. From pouring millions of dollars into affordable housing projects, raising the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Jasper Co. election leaders pleased with new early voting system

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s first midterm using the new early voting system is more than halfway done. Jasper County election leaders are pleased not just with voter turnout, but voter attitude as well as they say most people coming to cast a ballot are excited to do so.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA

