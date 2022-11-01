Read full article on original website
Related
Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian...
Raffensperger calls Abrams concerns about election accessibility in Georgia ‘silly’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Wednesday dismissed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s concerns about election accessibility in the state as “silly.”. “Her argument — it’s silly. It doesn’t make sense. It’s not logical,” Raffensperger said on “CNN This Morning.”
Walker, Warnock both hit campaign trail Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Both senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock were on the campaign trail Wednesday. Walker spoke to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill. It was part of his Unite Georgia bus tour across the Peach State. Walker criticized Warnock, his democratic challenger and incumbent. He also […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
fox5atlanta.com
Gov. Kemp continues heavy campaigning despite poll lead
Just a week away from Georgia's midterm elections and Gov. Brian Kemp says he's not letting up. In Cumming, Ga., former Vice President Mike Pence joined him for a rally.
wtoc.com
TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a Chatham County voter, you’ve got more than just candidates on your ballot this November. You also have the chance to vote for or against a TSPLOST, or transportation special local option sales tax. It’s a one-cent tax on sales within the county.
Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. sees fewer early voters than other counties in Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting started in Georgia on October 17th and a look at the latest numbers show that Chatham County has fewer early voters than other Georgia counties with a similar population size. Based on the latest census data, about an eighth of Chatham County’s population...
WJCL
Race for GA House District 164: Rep. Stephens fighting for re-election
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. Georgia House District 164 Representative Ron Stephens says he wasn’t planning to be in the State Legislature for more than two years, now it’s been more than two decades. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile met with Rep....
Record breaking early voting turnout and those doing their part to make sure Georgians vote
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters have advanced and hit a record-breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, 1,638,286 voters cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31. “At least two million Georgians will cast their ballots early,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger […]
AOL Corp
Georgia pastor slams GOP nominee Herschel Walker in fiery sermon: 'We don't need a walker'
An Atlanta-area pastor and social justice advocate delivered a fiery sermon Sunday, calling for action from Georgians while critiquing Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. “Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Jamal Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church,...
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor delivers the 2022 State of the City address
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah delivered his first in-person State of the City address on Wednesday evening. Highlighting the city’s progress and major investments he’s proud of since he took office two years ago. From pouring millions of dollars into affordable housing projects, raising the...
wtoc.com
Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
wtoc.com
Jasper Co. election leaders pleased with new early voting system
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s first midterm using the new early voting system is more than halfway done. Jasper County election leaders are pleased not just with voter turnout, but voter attitude as well as they say most people coming to cast a ballot are excited to do so.
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Comments / 1