Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter's head of safety and integrity says more than 50,000 tweets containing a 'particular slur' were posted in 48 hours, amid reports of a racist trolling campaign
Twitter's policies on hateful conduct and trolling campaigns haven't changed since Elon Musk became the owner, Yoel Roth said.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
Engadget
Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign
Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.
Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'
Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Mark Zuckerberg...
Fired Twitter Execs Face A Long, Ugly Battle With Elon Musk Warns Expert - Exclusive
Elon Musk hasn't just cleaned house at Twitter, but taken a scorched-earth approach. Less than a week has passed since his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network closed, and already Musk has ousted top execs — including Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal — and installed himself as new chief executive. The big question is, with Twitter going private, has Musk also opened himself up to legal backlash?
9to5Mac
Twitter chaos continues: 84-hour weeks, moderation frozen, ad-free articles gone
Twitter chaos continues, following the purchase of the social network by Elon Musk. From engineers being asked to work crazy hours, to Musk pulling the plug on a Twitter Blue contract with more than 300 web publishers. Musk appointed himself as absolute dictator of Twitter by disbanding the original board...
Elon Musk Finally Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO
When Elon Musk was in the early days of wooing banks to chip in toward his lavish $44 billion Twitter purchase, he told them he had a person in mind to serve as the social media platform's CEO. Back then, Musk told his potential investor partners that he doesn't really like Twitter's now-former CEO Parag Agrawal, who Musk unceremoniously fired immediately after finalizing the deal.
Why is Mark Zuckerberg so obsessed with building the metaverse? It has a lot to do with Apple.
The Facebook founder mentioned Apple several times while discussing third-quarter results and "fortifying" the business.
Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report
In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported.
Reporter creates social media accounts for fake Americans to show "how we're being targeted" with disinformation
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media - even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring's imagination. She...
Most metaverse users leave after a month, according to leaked Meta report
Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say.Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds created by other players that include shopping, recreation, and entertainment venues, but has achieved less than 200,000, the documents show, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.Only nine per cent of worlds built by creators are ever visited by more than 50 people, the documents say. “An empty world is a sad...
Elon Musk's Leaked Twitter Verification Plan Is Light On Verification
Leaked internal documents reveal the updated Twitter account verification system lacks any real identity verification protocol, and that could be an issue.
Instagram Confirms Bug Suspending Accounts And Slashing Follower Counts
Something strange seems to be happening over at Instagram, and it could just be the spooky season taking its toll on the app, or perhaps Meta has decided to do some serious cleaning up. Many users are taking to other social media platforms to report various problems, and so far, no one knows what's really going on, but Instagram has already acknowledged that there is a problem. One thing is for sure — you know it's serious when Instagram users migrate over to Twitter in order to complain.
Musk's Twitter Vision May Include Edit Button For All, But Pricing Rumors Spark Confusion
It appears that Elon Musk may be feeling generous when it comes to the tweet editing feature, and that could be good news for users who don't want to pay.
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0