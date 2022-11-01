plain and simple, if you like america last, high inflation, high crime rate and high energy prices then keep voting for Democrats!If you believe in America and Americans first then it's time for a change.MAGA stands for Make America Great Again, if you have a problem with that then move!Vote for common sense!
Are you better off than you were two years ago??? Do you like how things are going??? Do you like the mass illegal immigration and all the crime that comes with it?? Do you like paying for it??? Do you like all the rampant crime??? Do you like the high inflation and gas prices?? If not, VOTE STRAIGHT MAGA RED AND DO WITH PRIDE!!! Finish the job in 2024!!!! This is what we are going to do!!!!! ❤️👍🇺🇸
I have a feeling the Democraps are cheating I read an article that they toss out your votes if they can't verify your signature on your ballot. that's probably why Inslee won when really it should have been culp, I also read a while back they were hiring Dem ballot counters, We need vo go to voter ID I don't trust them, Vote RED ♥️ People 🇺🇸 get rid of these Democraps.
Comments / 32