john
1d ago
To play with geese you gotta think like one. I have had white emden geese for years. You know they are pack animals right, and once your part of the pack your friends for life. They are the best watch dogs you can have.
Dwayne Hunt
22h ago
when I lived on the lake I raised 2 Northern geese and 2 African geese from eggs I acquired and they were really great pets and would let you know real quick when someone was around. Also had 38 mallard ducks and I'd blow my air horn on my truck and within a couple minutes they'd come flying in over the trees to get their corn. Sadly I had to move and left them on the lake but they were self reliant so I didn't have to worry about them.
