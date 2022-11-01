Read full article on original website
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
California county declares health emergency over flu, RSV
(KTLA) — A health emergency has been declared in Orange County, California, due to rapidly spreading virus infections. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the O.C. Health Care Agency said in a press release. “Additionally,...
Rapidly spreading viral infections force Orange County to declare health emergency
Orange County officials have declared a health emergency because of rapidly spreading viral infections that have caused record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. The proclamation allows the county to use state and federal resources to get a handle on the situation and get mutual aid from other counties.The country has been hit with a perfect storm of COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for young children."While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Chief Medical Officer of the OC Health Care Agency.Chinsio-Kwong also urged residents to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations to help reduce the strain on the area's hospitals. "Our best shot at protecting ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses continues to be the same things we practiced throughout the pandemic including the use of masks when indoors around others and staying home when you are sick," she said.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,981, county case totals to 3,489,106...
LA County Supervisors vote to support Prop 1
Days before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 1, to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law. “We will continue to do whatever we can to secure...
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
High school fentanyl outbreak shocks LA county
Unsuspecting teenagers as young as 15 face the danger of substances laced with Fentanyl, as they risk overdosing with things as simple as headache relief. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug, used for treating severe pain. This drug is often prescribed to cancer patients as its effects are stronger than morphine. Taken as prescribed, the drug relaxes patients and helps numb their pain. However, when taken in excessive and non-prescribed doses, fentanyl can cause a consumer’s breathing to slow or stop, which may lead to death or brain damage. Non-prescribed fentanyl has been developed and sold illegally for years; it’s main appeal being the euphoric effects it is known to produce.
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday.
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LA County approves nearly $50M in sheriff’s department lawsuit settlements
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The board approved settlements Tuesday, Nov. 1, in five...
L.A. County to explore purchasing student debt of some employees
After a Board of Supervisors vote today, Los Angeles County will look into ways it can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
UCLA selected to study health impacts of Aliso Canyon gas leak
UCLA has been selected to conduct a study to evaluate the long- and short-term health impacts of the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, it was announced Tuesday, Nov. 1. The leak occurred at the Southern California Gas Company’s Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch. More than 109,000 metric tons of methane gas was released into residential communities surrounding the facility for 111 days, and thousands of residents were displaced due to heath concerns.
LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
LA County Supervisors proclaim Nov. 13-19 “United Against Hate Week”
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed Nov. 13-19 as “United Against Hate Week.”. Proposed by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the week is meant to increase awareness of the county’s “L.A. vs Hate” program, including its hotline for reporting hate crimes, discrimination and bullying and its work to connect people to counseling services.
Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has increased by 14 people to 117, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The latest figures come...
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
As Dems, GOP grapple on economy, Los Angeles port czar says backlogs largely back to normal
As Republicans and Democrats have skirmished over the economy on the campaign trail, port bottlenecks – a major driver of supply chain woes and inflation – have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Los Angeles' port chief. “We've taken the backlog of ships from 109 in January...
LA County DPSS worker awarded $3.5M in workplace segregation case
A jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Black former Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services employee who maintained she suffered a backlash for speaking out against racial segregation in the workplace. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel on Thursday found in favor of plaintiff Lorna Young on...
Newsom stays on sidelines of tightening LA mayor’s race
The California governor’s absence has become glaringly obvious as top Democrats like Barack Obama throw their support behind Rep. Karen Bass.
