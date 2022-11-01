ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

12 News

No favorite among NASCAR championship 4 ahead of finale

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The long and unpredictable NASCAR season comes to an end Sunday with a championship race fitting for a year that saw unprecedented parity and never a clear title favorite. Sure, Chase Elliott led the standings for most of the season while winning a career-high five races...
AVONDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
talkbusiness.net

American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 40-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
PHOENIX, AZ
