Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior Course
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican Candidate
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
No favorite among NASCAR championship 4 ahead of finale
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The long and unpredictable NASCAR season comes to an end Sunday with a championship race fitting for a year that saw unprecedented parity and never a clear title favorite. Sure, Chase Elliott led the standings for most of the season while winning a career-high five races...
Wall-hugging Chastain, red-hot Bell eye 1st NASCAR title this weekend at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ross Chastain skyrocketed to motorsports infamy for wall-riding his way into NASCAR's championship race with a video-game style move that has overshadowed the finale and his fellow title contenders. With that comes a ton of pressure on the eighth-generation Florida watermelon farmer and journeyman NASCAR driver...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
Off-duty Scottsdale police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale police detective was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash. Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty driving in a city-leased vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. when the crash occurred, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.
talkbusiness.net
American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter
Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
Authorities searching for suspect in police shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday evening. A tweet from the department says the incident occurred in the area of 21st and Turney avenues. Phoenix police say the suspect is outstanding, and the public should avoid the area. It is unknown what led up...
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 40-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
