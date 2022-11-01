ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old man dies from shooting in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 20-year-old man died from a shooting that happened Saturday in East Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. When officers got to the scene, police said they found the 20-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot, killed near Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Friday afternoon near the Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the incident in an alley near the 700 block of N Street around 4:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

5 Dead After Isolated Shooting In Waldorf; Police Investigating

LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
LA PLATA, MD
NBC Washington

2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police

Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Fatally Wounded Security Guard Shoots And Kills Alleged Shoplifter

An alleged shoplifter and a security guard were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Maryland grocery store. Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare told reporters that the security guard confronted a woman who was trying to steal items from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill. The woman then...
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
13News Now

Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy