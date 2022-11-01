BEEN A LONG TIME BETWEEN GOOD RAINS IN THE LOWCOUNTRY, BUT THAT’S NOT WHY THE BEAUFORT-JASPER WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY IS ASKING YOU TO STOP WATERING YOUR LAWNS. THERE’S A LIMITED SUPPLY OF TREATED WATER BECAUSE OF IMPROVEMENTS AT ONE OF THE TWO WATER TREATMENT PLANTS THE UTILITY USES. CONSTRUCTION ON THE PLANT COULD EXTEND PAST THE END OF THE CALENDAR YEAR. OFFICIALS AT BJWSA SAY THEY WANT TO HAVE BOTH PLANTS UP AND RUNNING FULLY FOR SPRING WATERING. IF CUSTOMERS DON’T CUT BACK, THE SYSTEM COULD LOSE PRESSURE AND FORCE BOIL-WATER ADVISORIES. IF YOU DO HAVE TO WATER, ONLY DO IT 3 DAYS A WEEK.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO