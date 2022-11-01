Read full article on original website
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Tue 11.01.22
BEEN A LONG TIME BETWEEN GOOD RAINS IN THE LOWCOUNTRY, BUT THAT’S NOT WHY THE BEAUFORT-JASPER WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY IS ASKING YOU TO STOP WATERING YOUR LAWNS. THERE’S A LIMITED SUPPLY OF TREATED WATER BECAUSE OF IMPROVEMENTS AT ONE OF THE TWO WATER TREATMENT PLANTS THE UTILITY USES. CONSTRUCTION ON THE PLANT COULD EXTEND PAST THE END OF THE CALENDAR YEAR. OFFICIALS AT BJWSA SAY THEY WANT TO HAVE BOTH PLANTS UP AND RUNNING FULLY FOR SPRING WATERING. IF CUSTOMERS DON’T CUT BACK, THE SYSTEM COULD LOSE PRESSURE AND FORCE BOIL-WATER ADVISORIES. IF YOU DO HAVE TO WATER, ONLY DO IT 3 DAYS A WEEK.
WJCL
After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 10.31.22
EARLY VOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA IS BREAKING RECORDS AND WE’VE STILL GOT A WEEK’S WORTH OF OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE BEFORE ELECTION DAY NEXT TUESDAY. REMEMBER, YOU CAN VOTE BETWEEN 8:30AM AND 6PM NOW THROUGH SATURDAY AT ANY OF FOUR LOCATIONS IN BEAUFORT COUNTY- THE ELECTION BOARD HEADQUARTERS ON JOHN GALT ROAD IN BEAUFORT, THE BLUFFTON ELECTION CENTER ON ULMER ROAD, THE ST. HELENA BRANCH LIBRARY AND THE GOVERNMENT CENTER ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND ACROSS HIGHWAY 278 FROM THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. ALL YOU NEED IS A PHOTO I-D AND A LITTLE BIT OF PATIENCE AS LINES ARE LIKELY TO GET A BIT LONGER THIS WEEK.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Gov. McMaster brings campaign to Okatie, Beaufort
OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Governor’s race continues to heat up, and the sitting state leader brought his message and campaign to the Lowcountry on Wednesday. “Everybody believes in your constitutional rights. Everybody believes in South Carolina first. That’s why you are here,” said Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner to the crowd from […]
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard early Thursday morning after their 23-foot boat capsized off the coast of Charleston. It happened about five miles east of Charleston Harbor. A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders in Charleston shortly before 7:30 a.m. to report that three men were clinging to the […]
weddingsparrow.com
6 charming southern wedding venues you need to see
There's nothing quite like southern hospitality and that welcoming charm is taken to another level when it comes to hosting a wedding. There are countless stunning wedding venues in the southern states, from characterful waterfront properties in the coastal lowlands to modern metropolis hotels with sophisticated style, all offering that reliable warmth and next level service.
wfxl.com
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
wtoc.com
Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry. The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.
live5news.com
Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
WJCL
Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
Savannah Tribune
Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
Healthy Savannah encourages opportunities for physical activity through trail use as the construction of Truman Linear Park Trail’s final stretch is set to begin. When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
abcnews4.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
