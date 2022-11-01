Read full article on original website
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
2022 Florida HS 3A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers
Reigning state champion and Florida commit Andrew Taylor was one of the top performers in the 3A Region meets in the lead-up to this week's state meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 FHSAA 3A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS. October 24-29, 2022. Following the conclusion of their respective District Championship meets,...
Denison Women Earn Win Over D1 Xavier, Musketeer Men Cruise Past Big Red
SCY (25 yards) GRANVILLE, Ohio. (October 29, 2022) – The No. 2 nationally-ranked Denison University women’s swimming team picked up a 137-125 dual meet victory over NCAA Division I Xavier University during the Big Red’s first home meet of the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon at the Trumbull Aquatics Center. Denison posted victories in nine events while Phoebe Ferguson, Drue Thielking and Quinn Brown each earned two wins.
NCAA Swim Committee Asks Championship Hosts to Reserve 7% of Tickets for Public
At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee reaffirmed its policy on team ticket sales. Stock photo via Spencer Douglass. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee reaffirmed its policy to request that host facilities leave a certain number of tickets available to the general public.
Georgetown Picks Up Historic Sweep Against Villanova
SCY (25 yards) WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University swimming & diving teams dominated in Saturday’s dual meet against Villanova, picking up the program’s first sweep of the Wildcats with the women’s side earning its first victory over VU (161-139) and the men’s team winning in decisive fashion (217-83).
Nitro Swimming Combines Nat’l Groups For Super Swim Practice | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
SwimSwam took a drive down the road from Austin, TX to Bee Caves, where Nitro Swimming had a combined practice of their 2 top groups Current photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. SwimSwam took a drive down the road from Austin, TX to Bee Caves, where Nitro Swimming had a combined practice...
Varjasi, Mansson & Atkinson Earn ACC Swimmer of the Week Honors
FSU's Julia Mansson and Virginia Tech's Emma Atkinson were named ACC Women's Co-Swimmers of the Week, while Seminole Peter Varjasi earned the men's award. Current photo via The ACC. Courtesy: The ACC. GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State earned a share of every Atlantic Coast Conference Swimmer and Diver of...
Duke Picks Up #16 Ranked Clare Logan (2024)
#16 ranked Clare Logan should make an immediate impact for Duke in 2024, with best times of 22.54/48.81 in the 50 and 100 free. Current photo via Clare Logan. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Texas-UVA Meet To Consist Of Light Show, Combined Scoring, 100 IM, And Mixed Relay
SCY (25 Yards) Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. This weekend, #1-ranked Virginia women and #8-ranked men travel down to Austin, Texas, to face off against the #2-ranked Texas women and #3-ranked Texas men in a two-day long dual meet. Unlike last year’s version of the meet, which was contested in a traditional format, changes were made to the style of this year’s meet in an effort to draw a larger crowd.
Winter Juniors Qualifier Andy Commins (2024) Verbally Commits to Auburn
Andy Commins, a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and 100/200 fly, has verbally committed to Auburn for 2024-25. Current photo via Andy Commins. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Minnesota’s Joy Zhu Earns Third Straight Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week Award
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week for the third week in a row, the conference announced Wednesday. Zhu swept both diving events as Minnesota topped St. Thomas and South Dakota State in a tri-dual meet last week.
Liberty Swimming & Diving to Compete at Arkansas
The Liberty swimming & diving team travels to Arkansas for the first time in program history, taking on the Razorbacks Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Archive photo via Liberty Athletics. The Liberty swimming & diving team travels to Arkansas for the first time in program history, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks, Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time at Arkansas Natatorium.
Texas A&M Set To Host Kentucky Thursday, TCU Friday
The Aggies will host Kentucky in their first home dual meet of the season on Thursday before welcoming TCU for a head-to-head clash on Friday. Current photo via Ethan Mito/Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics. Women’s Meet Preview. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s...
Florida State Sweeps ACC Foe Georgia Tech In ‘Paint It Pink’ Meet
SCY (25 yards) TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams won its first ACC dual meets of the season, defeating Georgia Tech on Friday at the Morcom Aquatics Center. Both teams donned pink caps to ‘Paint it Pink’, as the men (2-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated the...
Sprint Freestyler Jasmine Nocentini Splits 26.82 50 BR In Northwestern Tri-Meet
SCY (25 yards) Full Results Under “Northwester vs. UIC vs. Illinois” On MeetMobile. On Saturday, Northwestern opened up its 2022-23 season by hosting a tri-meet against in-state competitors Illinois and UIC (University of Illinois-Chicago) in Evanston. The wildcats’ men’s team beat UIC 200-87, while the#20-ranked women’s team beat Illinois 205-90 and UIC 215-77. In the battle between Illinois and UIC on the women’s side of the meet, Illinois beat UIC 225-74.
Georgia’s Ian Grum, Abby McCulloh Named SEC Swimmers of the Week
Ian Grum earned three individual wins in Georgia's win over Florida, topping the men's 100 back (47.16), 200 back (1:42.38) and 400 IM (3:49.26). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: SEC Sports. Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Ian Grum, Georgia. Georgia’s Ian Grum, a senior from Atlanta, Ga.,...
Bowling Green Women Earn Second Victory In As Many Days Over Ball State Saturday
SCY (25 yards) BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team took on Ball State today. The Falcons fared well in their first MAC meet of the year winning 174.5-124.5. The Falcons captured their second victory in as many days thanks to a strong...
Amy Fulmer, Jasmine Nocentini Named Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week
Sr. – Bellefontaine, Oh. – Bellefontaine High School – Major: Biology. Placed first in the 200 freestyle (1:47.55) Tied for first place in the 100 freestyle with an NCAA B-cut time (49.21) Apart of first place 200 freestyle relay team (1:30.09) Apart of first place 400 medley...
Trojan Freshman Justina Kozan Triples In USC’s Victory At Utah
USC vs Utah (W) USC swimming freshman Justina Kozan posted a trio of individual wins to highlight the Trojans 145-111 victory over Utah on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City. Kozan, a U.S. National Junior team member, captured the 200y free (1:52.48), 200y butterfly (2:02.97) and 200y IM (2:03.91) for USC. In the 200y freestyle, Kozan led a Trojan sweep as sophomores Genevieve Sasseville (1:53.36) and Marlene Kahler (1:54.08) finished 2-3, respectively.
Duke Cruises To Saturday Sweep Over UNCW
The Duke women's team (2-0) earned a 187-107 victory, while the men's squad (1-1) picked up their first win of the season, 181-110. Current photo via Duke Athletics. McKenna Smith topped her best time of the season in the women’s 50-yard freestyle, finishing first with a time of 23.29. Senior Coleman Kredich also bested his top time of 2022 in the men’s heat, swimming a time of 20.61.
