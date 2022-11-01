Read full article on original website
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 1. Critical accounting policies are defined as those that are representative of significant judgments and uncertainties and that potentially may result in materially different results under different assumptions and conditions. We base our discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations on the amounts reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with.
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
Sully County Men Convicted of Crop Insurance Fraud
Sully County Men Convicted of Crop Insurance Fraud. , were found guilty of three counts of False Statement in Connection with. . The defendants were found not guilty on four other crop insurance fraud charges and two charges of Major Fraud Against the United States. The verdict was returned on.
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the. The following discussion and analysis presents a review of our consolidated. results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and. 2021 and financial condition as of. September 30, 2022. and. December...
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights the principal factors that have affected our. financial condition and results of operations, as well as our liquidity and. capital resources, for the periods described. This discussion should be read in. conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes. thereto included in this Quarterly...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for ShelterPoint Insurance Company and ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit of “a-” (Excellent) of. ShelterPoint Insurance Company. (SPI) (. West Palm Beach, FL. ) and. ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company. (SPL) (. Garden City,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). These companies represent the key life/health (L/H) insurance subsidiaries of. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. Ameriprise. ) (headquartered in. Minneapolis, MN. ) [NYSE:...
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 54. Introduction 55 Executive Summary 55 Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates 56 Results of Consolidated Operations 60 Results of Annuities 62 Results of Retirement Plan Services 66 Results of Life Insurance 70 Results of Group Protection 76 Results of Other Operations 80 Realized Gain (Loss) 82 Consolidated Investments 84 Liquidity and Capital Resources 96 ? 53.
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PRIORITY INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN ARIZONA
CHICAGO , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Scottsdale, Arizona. ,. Priority Insurance Associates. is a women-owned independent insurance agency with more...
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of GreenStars BNP Paribas S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. GreenStars BNP Paribas S.A. (GreenStars) (Luxembourg), a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA (. BNP Paribas. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The...
BrainsWay Announces Private Insurance Coverage from Premera Blue Cross for the Treatment of OCD Utilizing Deep TMS™
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that. Premera Blue Cross. , an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. (BCBSA),...
Pixelligent Secures $38 million in IP-Backed Financing to Accelerate Commercialization
The funding will help us support our customers as we bring numerous mass-production applications to market in 2023 and beyond" in non-dilutive growth capital backed by its intellectual property portfolio. The capital was provided by a funding vehicle managed by. MVolution Partners LLC. (“MVP”) and facilitated by insurance and valuation...
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion and analysis is intended to help the reader understand our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources. This discussion should be read in conjunction with our audited financial statements and the accompanying notes as well as "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Fabric by Gerber Life Launches Industry-Leading Term Life Insurance So You Can Plan Like a Parent
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fabric by Gerber Life, a life insurance innovator helping parents protect their family's financial future, announced a new term life product alongside a reimagined online application experience. Leveraging a quick and easy application experience and an industry-leading accelerated underwriting process, customers can apply for a term life insurance policy in less than 10 minutes and receive an instant offer and competitive final pricing - without medical exams or complex paperwork. This new product from.
