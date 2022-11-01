ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race

By Jordan Fremstad
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHwHX_0iv3VqdV00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent.

Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate people’s lives.

“You know it’s kind of interesting,” said Brad Pfaff, 3rd Congressional Democratic candidate, laughing when asked about one ad that uses his last name like an expletive.

People have to take each ad with a grain of salt.

“They pronounced my name right,” Pfaff said. “Give them credit for that.”

Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District became an open seat after Ron Kind called it a career after 25 years.

“What’s going on in Washington makes a big difference ,” said Joe Heim, a La Crosse political analyst and former political science professor at UW-La Crosse .

Candidates normally take their platform to a professional environment where journalists ask real questions so voters get authentic answers from the people who might represent them. However, one of these candidates will not debate.

“Yeah, it’s too bad,” Heim said.

Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden declined Democrat Brad Pfaff’s challenge to a debate.

“Candidates don’t always want everybody to know exactly where they stand on issues,” Heim said.

Van Orden also turned down a candidate interview with LeaderEthics Wisconsin.

“Four or five times they tried to contact Van Orden,” Heim said. “Never got a response.”

Heim would know. He serves on the board. Van Orden’s sizable lead in likely voter polls could explain Van Orden’s silence.

“If your candidate is well ahead, why gamble and do a debate?” Heim said.

Nationwide — candidates of both parties are pulling away from the traditional debate platform. Republican Kari Lake running for governor in Arizona is blasting her democratic opponent for doing the same.

“I would love it if she would show up because I think there’s a lot of important issues that the people of Arizona need to hear about,” Lake told CBS News’s Face the Nation.

In this year’s top five senate races —there’s been only six debates —compared to *seventeen in 2010. However, Van Orden’s social media offers plenty of words. Van Orden holds town hall events where his supporters ask questions.

“They may not ask the right questions to be blunt,” Heim said.

This leaves out other issues. Heim said he would like to hear candidates argue themselves. Like Van Orden’s presence in Washington D.C. during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“Yes. You’d like to hear it from the person’s mouth directly how they explain it,” Heim said.

Heim would like to know more about Pfaff’s life.

“I’d like to know his background more before he entered politics,” Heim said.

Just like a job interview.

“They had to share kind of a vision of how they see themselves in the role that they’re applying for,” Pfaff said.

Voters will have to rely on their own knowledge.

“They’re the losers. That’s the sad part of it,” Heim said. “We don’t know enough about the candidates without having things like debates.”

Heim asked how can voters trust their representation in Washington when half of their neighbors’ questions are ignored.

“You are not a dictator,” Heim said. “You’re one of 535 people. I think debates provide a service for people.”

Van Orden’s campaign has said it would agree to a town hall debate, but nothing has been organized. We contacted Van Orden’s campaign for this story. They did not respond to News 8 Now’s request for an interview.

Since there will not be a debate here is information on both candidates for voters leading up to Nov. 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3pVK_0iv3VqdV00

  • myvote.wi.us is the recommended resource by La Crosse area elections leaders

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

DD
2d ago

I wouldn’t debate in this race either. Funny this article states it’s because because he does want people to know how he vote when in actuality it’s really because he doesn’t need to. Debates in all the races are the same arguments repeatedly anyway.

Reply
4
Fuck trump
2d ago

Why was Van Orden attending the insurrection attempt on January 6th 2020? Why was he carrying a loaded pistol on an airlines flight? Why is he on probation in Iowa?

Reply(2)
3
Related
Daily Cardinal

New Marquette poll shows tightened Wisconsin Governor, U.S. Senate race

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows a tightened race for the two major Wisconsin elections. Of likely voters polled between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, Marquette finds the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and newcomer Republican Tim Michels to be a dead heat — each with 48% support. Independent Joan Beglinger and undecided voters capture the remaining individuals polled.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Brad Pfaff hosts press conference with Congressman Ron Kind

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District is bringing in an old friend during this final campaign push. Outgoing 3rd District Representative Ron Kind joined Brad Pfaff at a campaign event in La Crosse on Thursday. Kind decided not to seek reelection after more than 20 years in Congress. Pfaff’s opponent Republican Derrick Van Orden...
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking voters in his state to worry about Republican Tim Michels. Evers is seeking a second term in a race that polls show as close. In the final days of the race, he's calling Michels “radical” and “dangerous" and a possible threat to democracy. That's because Michels says he's not sure whether the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and he's not clear on whether he would accept 2024 results. Michels dismisses such concerns, focusing instead on promises to votes of progress on economic issues, safer streets and better schools. The stakes are high — whoever is governor will have the power to certify 2024 results, and to reshape election administration even before that vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Wisconsin Republican says the quiet part out loud: GOP "will never lose another election" if I win

"Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor," Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said this week. Michels, who's running against incumbent Democrat Tony Evers, made the statement during a campaign event in Jackson County, according to an audio clip released by American Bridge 21st Century, a left-leaning political action committee, Business Insider reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers stops at UW-La Crosse on campaign bus tour one week ahead of election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With one week before the election, Governor Tony Evers is on the campaign trail. The democratic incumbent stopped at UW-La Crosse on Tuesday on his ‘Do The Right Thing’ bus tour. The governor is running against Republican challenger Tim Michels. Evers says, if he’s re-elected, he will work to raise shared revenue. Shared revenue is...
LA CROSSE, WI
France 24

Female voter registration for Wisconsin midterms surges after abortion ban

Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. The second of five episodes brings us to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where all abortion clinics in the state have closed since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling guaranteeing American women access to abortion. Since then, new female voter registration has surged in Wisconsin, and activists are hoping the right to abortion will be a key issue in the elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

GOP candidate for Minnesota governor outlines plan to make abortion ‘less prominent’ in society

(WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Minnesota governor says his plan on abortion can create positive changes in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen is running against DFL incumbent Tim Walz. The Minnesota constitution lists abortion as a legal process. Jensen says he’s not looking to change that. As a pro-life doctor, Jensen said Tuesday he and running mate Matt Birk...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy