New Insurance Study Findings Recently Were Reported by Researchers at University of Wisconsin (Information Gaps and Health Insurance Enrollment Evidence From the Affordable Care Act Navigator Programs): Insurance

U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
How to navigate this year’s Affordable Care Act enrollment
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of...
New Risk Management Study Findings Have Been Reported from Szechenyi Istvan University (Inhomogeneous Financial Markets in a Low Interest Rate Environment-A Cluster Analysis of Eurozone Economies): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of Gyor,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In the present paper, we investigate the financial homogeneity of the euro area economies by contrasting eurozone countries’ responses to monetary policy steps to the theoretical assumptions of the liquidity trap phenomenon. Our assumption is that the euro area economies are not completely homogeneous.”
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost
If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.
Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
ACA sign-ups begin with millions likely to duck big premium hikes
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage begins today, with enhanced subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 expected to cushion the blow of premium increases for millions of Americans. The big picture: Health costs are steadily climbing due to inflation and a post-pandemic surge of demand for medical services. But...
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
How Medicare is changing in 2023
RULES GALORE (I) — On Tuesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released several final policies affecting sectors across the industry — and patients across the country. The policies will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. Some highlights, winners and losers:. — A new behavioral health push:...
Affordable Care Act open enrollment guide; how to navigate HealthCare.gov, choose health insurance plan
The HealthCare.gov website through which millions of Americans can select their 2023 health insurance plan. AP. The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act.Experts say people searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health and doctors before picking a plan.More than 14.5 million people get health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare. The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
Study analyzes Medicaid programs for children with medical complexity
Medicaid eligibility and coverage for children with medical complexity vary substantially by state, which gives rise to health equity concerns, especially if families move across state lines, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study focused on Medicaid programs for these children beyond the traditional family income-based eligibility.
New Managed Care Findings Has Been Reported by Investigators at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (Demystifying the Outcome Disparities In Carotid Revascularization: Utilization of Experienced Centers): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The present study examined race- and insurance-based disparities in utilization of high-volume centers for carotid revascularization. Adults (>= 18 years) undergoing carotid endarterectomy or carotid artery stenting were identified in the 2012-2019 National Inpatient Sample.”
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity
WASHINGTON , Nov. 3 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. Program integrity activities are designed to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of government resources. The federal-state. Unemployment Insurance. (UI) system has faced longstanding program integrity challenges. The enhanced UI benefits created...
Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To examine how clients perceived the quality of healthcare they received and identify associated factors both at the individual and facility levels. A community-based, cross-sectional study.”. The news reporters...
41% of Americans With Insurance Avoided Medical Care For Fear it Wouldn't Cover Costs
Thirty-seven percent of insured Americans whose annual income is $80,000 or more even said they avoided care because of cost concerns. Today, more Americans have health insurance since the the Affordable Care Act began, however, cost remains an obstacle for many when it comes to getting the care they need.
