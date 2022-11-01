University of California Researcher Describes New Findings in Ovarian Cancer (Spatial-Temporal Trends in Ovarian Cancer Outcomes in California): Oncology – Ovarian Cancer

Read full article on original website
Healthline
Lynch Syndrome and the Risk of Ovarian Cancer
Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition. That means that it’s passed down to a person from their parents. People who have Lynch syndrome are at an increased risk of several types of cancer compared with the general population. One of these cancers is ovarian cancer. In this article, we...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
New Managed Care Findings Has Been Reported by Investigators at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (Demystifying the Outcome Disparities In Carotid Revascularization: Utilization of Experienced Centers): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The present study examined race- and insurance-based disparities in utilization of high-volume centers for carotid revascularization. Adults (>= 18 years) undergoing carotid endarterectomy or carotid artery stenting were identified in the 2012-2019 National Inpatient Sample.”
curetoday.com
Liquid Biopsies May Identify Risk for Blood Cancers and Personalize Care for Patients With Solid Tumors
Compared with tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies performed with blood samples may inform cancer teams of a patient’s increased risk for blood cancers, although all patients may not have this risk. Liquid biopsies may identify patients with solid tumors who are recommended for additional tests to determine whether they’re at...
labroots.com
New Genetic Variants Identified as Risk Factors for Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is a complex disease resulting from mutated cells in the ovaries. As the cells multiply, they can invade and destroy other tissues in the body. Multiple risk factors increase a person’s chance of developing ovarian cancer, including inherited genes. The lifetime risk for developing ovarian cancer is...
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To examine how clients perceived the quality of healthcare they received and identify associated factors both at the individual and facility levels. A community-based, cross-sectional study.”. The news reporters...
Researcher at University of Houston College of Pharmacy Targets Pharmacy Practice (Patterns of Lipid Lowering Therapy Use Among Older Adults in a Managed Care Advantage Plan in the United States): Drugs and Therapies – Pharmacy Practice
-- Current study results on pharmacy practice have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The prevalence of cardiovascular events is increasing. There are many new lipids lowering therapies available in recent years.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research...
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
ahajournals.org
Myocarditis After COVID‐19 Vaccination in Pediatrics: A Proposed Pathway for Triage and Treatment
On December 11, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer‐BioNTech mRNA based COVID‐19 vaccine for individuals aged ≥16 years, followed by extension of this authorization to children ages 12 to 15 years on May 10, 20211 and to ages 5 to 11 years on November 2, 2021. As vaccination numbers accelerated in these age groups, pediatric vaccine recipients began presenting with features meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of myocarditis,2 including chest pain, laboratory evidence of myocardial inflammation, and, in some cases, characteristic findings suggestive of myocardial edema and fibrosis on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The CDC and Food and Drug Administration have determined a causal link is likely between the mRNA vaccines (ie, Pfizer‐BioNTech, Moderna) and myocarditis.2 Though this is a rare complication (70.7 and 105.9 cases in adolescent males per million doses of Pfizer‐BioNTech vaccine in ages 12–15 and ages 16–17, respectively)3 more cases of post‐vaccine myocarditis/myopericarditis are anticipated as more adolescents and younger children become vaccinated. With the goal of standardizing care and reducing variability, while still ensuring safety, we propose this pathway to guide decision‐making about triaging, testing, and treatment for all providers involved in the care of these patients, beginning in the emergency department, where most (if not all) patients will be triaged (Figure). We believe our pathway can be applied at all centers including those without immediate access to certain cardiology testing modalities (eg, continuous telemetry, pediatric echocardiography services, cardiac MRI). The terms myocarditis and myopericarditis (ie, myocarditis accompanied by inflammation of the pericardium) have been used interchangeably in the literature, and herein we follow the CDC convention of using myocarditis to include myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis.2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
News-Medical.net
The impact of genetic and lifestyle factors on the risk of major cardiovascular and thromboembolic events post-COVID-19 diagnosis
Cardiovascular disease is known to be the leading cause of death throughout the world. Recently, cardiovascular morbidity and mortality have increased further due to the direct and indirect impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The repercussions and long-term consequences of COVID-19 could lead to a further increase in the cardiovascular burden to abnormal levels.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
