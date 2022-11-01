Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's House provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
This Missouri River Named Most Scenic Canoe Trip in America
Sometimes it's hard to appreciate something when you grew up with it practically in your own backyard. That's the case for a Missouri river that was just named the most scenic canoe trip you can take in America. The Travel is a major website for...well, travel. Duh. They just shared...
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
Surviving the Storm in Oregon
We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County
Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance. Crook County will receive $3.006 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the most money in the tri-county region. Deschutes County will receive two payments of $2.311 million and Jefferson County will receive two payments of $966,784. "This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities' needs...
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Ochoco National Forest to begin 5,100 acres of pile-burning operations this week
With the recent snowfall on the Ochoco National Forest, firefighters will begin pile-burning projects on Wednesday, officials say. The post Ochoco National Forest to begin 5,100 acres of pile-burning operations this week appeared first on KTVZ.
Winter hours start for Lava Beds National Monument
TULELAKE, Cal. -- Winter hours are in place today for Lava Beds National Monument. Lava Beds National Monument’s (LBNM) Visitor Center starts its winter operational hours of 10:00AM to 4:00PM this week. These hours started yesterday and run until spring 2023. LBNM says its visitor center will be closed...
Looking back at two years on the road features many high points for Jeff and Patti Kinzbach: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
Have you ever gone on a vacation and didn’t want it to end?. This is very similar to what Patti and I are doing. When we were working, we would get a week’s vacation here or there. It was always a good idea to schedule that week of vacation around a holiday so your time off would be possibly extended to 10 days. But, towards the end of it, you started to think about returning home and going back to work. That was the definition of a “Buzz kill.”
Betsy Johnson, Sen. Ron Wyden visit Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. – Politicians visited Oregon on Thursday to rally up last-minute voters and highlight a new proposed bill. Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson made an appearance at the Medford Farmer’s Market and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden spoke with local residents at a Medford gas station. With Election...
