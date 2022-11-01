ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse Chamber Chorale kicks off season with ‘Come to the Woods’

By Alexia Walz
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Chamber Chorale is about to kick off its 37th concert season.

Choir members, from college-age to age 60, will sing music that reflects the beauty of nature.

The choir’s artistic director says that the theme allows for a broad spectrum of songs.

“We’ll have songs about crickets to birds chirping to songs about surviving storms and the trees everywhere,” said Christopher Hathaway. “We’ll have some music written back in the renaissance in the 1400s, but then we have music that is about as contemporary as written about five years ago so a huge variety of forms.”

You’ll get a chance to ‘Come to the Woods’ and hear the Chamber Choir’s first performances.

On Saturday, November 5, a concert will be presented at First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse.

On Sunday, November 6, there will be a concert at First Congregational Church in La Crosse.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

