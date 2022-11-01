Read full article on original website
Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized
Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
Sarasota County business owners urged to complete Hurricane Ian damage survey
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners in Sarasota County dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian are urged to fill out a business damages assessment survey. County leaders said only a tiny fraction of businesses have completed the survey so far as the deadline approaches. They are worried if business...
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
Sarasota County reimplements red tide warnings at multiple beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County health leaders have issued another red tide warning just days after lifting it. Water samples now show elevated levels at Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass. Sarasota Department of Health officials recommend...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Red tide returns to several Sarasota County beaches
Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Southpointe Shores home tops sales at $3.1 million
A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
Englewood Beach Races To Pull Triple Duty For OPA
There’s more at stake than usual this year for the Englewood Beach Waterfest/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, which are slated for November 17-20 in the Southwest Florida community. In addition to crowning its own world champions and Union Internationale Motonautique world champs in the V-bottom classes, Saturday’s race will be the final event of the Offshore Powerboat Association’s own national championship series.
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
North Port extends order allowing residents to live in trailers, RVs during Ian cleanup
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has extended an emergency order allowing residents to temporarily live in RVs and camper trailers on their property as they cleanup and make repairs after Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26 the City Commission adopted the ordinance, declaring a state of...
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Settlement reached in ethics case against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner is seemingly in the clear after admitting to opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for two wealthy zip codes in Manatee County. The case against Vanessa Baugh, then Manatee County commission chair, may be over. More than a year since Baugh's intentions came...
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million
A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red tide. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
