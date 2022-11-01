ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Longboat Observer

Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized

Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Southpointe Shores home tops sales at $3.1 million

A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Englewood Beach Races To Pull Triple Duty For OPA

There’s more at stake than usual this year for the Englewood Beach Waterfest/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, which are slated for November 17-20 in the Southwest Florida community. In addition to crowning its own world champions and Union Internationale Motonautique world champs in the V-bottom classes, Saturday’s race will be the final event of the Offshore Powerboat Association’s own national championship series.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
SARASOTA, FL
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red tide. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
